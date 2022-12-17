ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Local restaurant takes the hectic out of the holidays

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest. When it comes to planning holiday meals and getting all the gifts bought, one local restaurant has you covered. Antone’s Kitchen will cater great Italian food for...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend. Another component added this year is similar to an angel...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Specialty marine business growing in Hanoverton

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County has what is believed to be the only company in Ohio and Pennsylvania that makes pontoon boats. You’ll find the business on 1st Street, right in the middle of Hanoverton. It’s about 12 miles south of Salem and nine miles west of Lisbon.
HANOVERTON, OH
WYTV.com

Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Cold feet and remorse impact real estate market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing market has been a hot topic this year. According to RedFin Corporation, 60,000 home purchase agreements fell through in October in the U.S. That’s the highest amount since the real estate brokerage started tracking it in 2013. Cliff Freeman is a real...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

