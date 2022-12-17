Read full article on original website
Local restaurant takes the hectic out of the holidays
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest. When it comes to planning holiday meals and getting all the gifts bought, one local restaurant has you covered. Antone’s Kitchen will cater great Italian food for...
WYTV.com
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend. Another component added this year is similar to an angel...
WYTV.com
Specialty marine business growing in Hanoverton
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County has what is believed to be the only company in Ohio and Pennsylvania that makes pontoon boats. You’ll find the business on 1st Street, right in the middle of Hanoverton. It’s about 12 miles south of Salem and nine miles west of Lisbon.
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.
WYTV.com
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
WYTV.com
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
WYTV.com
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township.
WYTV.com
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sign on the roof reads “1880” though, given that some of the beams were held together by pegs, the Firestone barn in Columbiana may be even older. Whatever the age, the old barn now looks likes new and is almost ready for weddings and banquets.
WFMJ.com
Want to see Christmas displays in the Valley? Here's where you can go
Christmas is less than a week away, with families across the Mahoning Valley getting into the Christmas spirit. And what better way to do that than a light show? 21 News has compiled some places you can visit to see festive displays. If you're looking for community events, multiple Valley...
2 long-term shelter cats waiting for loving home
The Countdown to Christmas is more like a count-up for two cats at West Side Cats.
WYTV.com
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
Ashtabula County will retain ownership of popular Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake; state will pay off debt
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Ashtabula County will retain control of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, the popular state-park inn that was the subject of an ownership tug-of-war in recent months. In addition, the state will pay off the nearly $14 million in outstanding debt that the county owes for the construction...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
WYTV.com
Cold feet and remorse impact real estate market
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing market has been a hot topic this year. According to RedFin Corporation, 60,000 home purchase agreements fell through in October in the U.S. That’s the highest amount since the real estate brokerage started tracking it in 2013. Cliff Freeman is a real...
‘It would make our Christmas complete to have him back’: Family still looking for missing Ohio man
Almost nine months ago, a Salem man disappeared without a trace. Now, all his family wants for Christmas is to have him back.
Valley bar’s benefit show raising money for long-time employee
A local bar is holding a benefit show to help raise money for a long-time employee's emergency medical expenses.
