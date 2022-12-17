ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Photos: Tim Kaine joins city leaders, volunteers for McClellan for Congress canvass in Richmond

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers and city leaders joined U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) in Richmond’s Northside on Saturday to kick off the McClellan for Congress canvass.

McClellan, who currently serves in the Virginia State Senate for the 9th Congressional District, announced her bid on Tuesday, Dec. 13 , for the 4th Congressional District seat, a position previously held by Congressman Donald McEachin until his death in November.

On Saturday, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond and McEachin’s wife Colette announced she was officially endorsing McClellan for the seat left behind by her late husband.

Dozens of volunteers for McClellan for Congress gathered with Kaine and McClellan on Saturday at 2 p.m. near Virginia Union University to knock on doors and encourage residents to get out the vote.

Check out photos from the canvass below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFbZJ_0jmK2TPe00
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) speaks to a crowd of volunteers at the McClellan for Congress canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ija0T_0jmK2TPe00
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaks at the canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clSdR_0jmK2TPe00
Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLkfp_0jmK2TPe00
Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30J8Ef_0jmK2TPe00
Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327PXE_0jmK2TPe00
Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmfN6_0jmK2TPe00
Tim Kaine speaks to an attendee at the canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NU5g7_0jmK2TPe00
Volunteers pose for a photo with Jennifer McClellan (center) and Tim Kaine. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.
