Despite losing three of its last four games, the Indiana men's basketball program remains ranked in the top-20 of the Associated Press top-25 poll. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 18 in the Monday's updated rankings, falling four spots from last week's No. 14 ranking. It's the 7th consecutive week this season that IU has been included in the AP top-25, at one point rising to as high as No. 10 in the nation.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO