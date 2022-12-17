Read full article on original website
IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials
Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Logan Duncomb rise to the occasion as No. 18 Indiana downs Elon, 96-72
Trayce Jackson-Davis (back) and Xavier Johnson (foot) in street clothes for the Elon game Tuesday night meant an opportunity for players to step up, which happened in the Hoosiers’ 96-72 win over the Phoenix. Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, and Logan Duncomb scored double-figures as IU rolled. Indiana moved to...
Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18 in AP Top-25 poll
Despite losing three of its last four games, the Indiana men's basketball program remains ranked in the top-20 of the Associated Press top-25 poll. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 18 in the Monday's updated rankings, falling four spots from last week's No. 14 ranking. It's the 7th consecutive week this season that IU has been included in the AP top-25, at one point rising to as high as No. 10 in the nation.
Indiana senior point guard Xavier Johnson expected to be out for a significant stretch with a foot injury
Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson is expected to be out for a significant stretch with a foot injury. The 6-foot-3 senior injured his right foot at Kansas on Saturday (Dec. 17).
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball drops in new AP-top 25 after blowout loss, women stay put after blowout win
Indiana is down but not out. While the Hoosiers hope that is the story of their season after dropping three of four in December, it is the current lay of the land in the updated AP top-25 released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers (8-3) dropped four spots to No. 18...
The Hoosiers React: Miller Kopp, CJ Gunn discuss Indiana's win over Elon
Watch and listen to what IU players CJ Gunn and Miller Kopp had to say following Indiana's win over Elon.
crimsonquarry.com
Michael Penix Jr. is doing great
When you think of big time quarterbacks in the national landscape of college football, Indiana isn’t a program that’s likely to cross your mind. Sure, Nate Sudfeld had some incredible years in the cream and crimson and Antwaan Randle El was a human highlight reel who had the misfortune of being far ahead of his time. Trent Green was meant to quarterback the Rams’ greatest show on turf offense, but an injury made way for Kurt Warner. The list isn’t too long.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for ‘green tariffs’
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
WANE-TV
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
vincennespbs.org
Indiana Uplands region lays out READI plans
Another southern Indiana region has announced what it plans to do with its READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative. The Indiana Uplands region represents Greene, Martin, Daviess, and Dubois counties among several others. Officials say they now have plans for around 24 million of the region’s...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
i69finishline.com
On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022
The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
Hunter dies in fall from tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County man died over the weekend when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Monroe County. Conservation officers say a hunter found 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville Saturday after Leech had fallen from a tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
