Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18 in AP Top-25 poll

Despite losing three of its last four games, the Indiana men's basketball program remains ranked in the top-20 of the Associated Press top-25 poll. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 18 in the Monday's updated rankings, falling four spots from last week's No. 14 ranking. It's the 7th consecutive week this season that IU has been included in the AP top-25, at one point rising to as high as No. 10 in the nation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Michael Penix Jr. is doing great

When you think of big time quarterbacks in the national landscape of college football, Indiana isn’t a program that’s likely to cross your mind. Sure, Nate Sudfeld had some incredible years in the cream and crimson and Antwaan Randle El was a human highlight reel who had the misfortune of being far ahead of his time. Trent Green was meant to quarterback the Rams’ greatest show on turf offense, but an injury made way for Kurt Warner. The list isn’t too long.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Indiana Uplands region lays out READI plans

Another southern Indiana region has announced what it plans to do with its READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative. The Indiana Uplands region represents Greene, Martin, Daviess, and Dubois counties among several others. Officials say they now have plans for around 24 million of the region’s...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Hunter dies in fall from tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County man died over the weekend when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Monroe County. Conservation officers say a hunter found 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville Saturday after Leech had fallen from a tree stand in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
247Sports

