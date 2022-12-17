ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends share memories of skier who died in accident at Solitude

By Brian Schnee
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
SOLITUDE, Utah — Friends and family of Devon O’Connell are continuing to process and grieve the sudden loss of their loved one. The 37-year-old was found dead along a tree run at Solitude Mountain Resort on Tuesday after an overnight search and rescue operation.

“It’s really unimaginable,” said Melanie Wood, who has known O’Connell through his wife for nearly 20 years. “It just doesn’t, it didn’t seem real. Devon’s a really strong skier. Just one of those things you never think is going to happen, and this time it did.”

Friends told FOX 13 News that O’Connell loved the outdoors, loved his family and had been spending a lot of time teaching his 5-year-old daughter how to ski.

“They had a tradition — they would eat waffles together at the resort and go on the hill,” said Wood. “Last Saturday they came home excited that they had graduated from the bunny hills.”

Grant Maynard, a friend of O’Connell's from college, said he was kind and welcoming. The two had spent a lot of time playing ultimate frisbee over the years.

“Devon loved outdoors,” said Maynard. “Obviously he was a fantastic skier and spent a lot of time doing that. He loved playing ultimate frisbee — just any kind of adventures.”

Maynard said he had the chance to meet up with O’Connell each year since they went to school together and spent more time when they were both in Utah at the same time.

“Devon was full of life,” said Wood. “Always looking for the next adventure, the next opportunity to share an experience with his family and his friends. He was the perfect Salt Lake City resident, taking advantage of 360 degrees of adventure.”

A statement shared on a GoFundMe for the family reads: “As the next few weeks and months unfold for Katie and Senna, we ask for your donations to grapple with the material aspects of his death, so his family can focus on their grief. Please help support Devon's family during this unimaginably devastating time.”

