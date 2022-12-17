Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Rosebud Tribe in dire need following winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Within the last week the Rosebud Sioux reservation has received around 2-3 feet of snow, with the area around Mission landing with 34″. With roads blocked by drifts up to 20 feet tall and another system closing in, the situation is now dire.
KELOLAND TV
‘Why isn’t she helping us?’: Noem quiet on Rosebud plight
OKREEK, S.D. (KELO) — Katari Wilson and her husband Austin live in rural Okreek with their 7-year-old daughter. Tuesday, Dec. 20, marks day eight of them being snowed in at their house. This morning, plows finally broke through. “Our drifts are probably about 10-15 feet here,” Wilson said, noting...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 1