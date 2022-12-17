Despite being without key starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson, Indiana (9-3) cruised past Elon, 96-72, Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson picked up the slack in Jackson-Davis' place, finishing with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds with four blocks in 30 minutes. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp continued his recent scoring surge with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and adding three assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates sparked the Hoosiers' backcourt with 17 and 8 points, respectively.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO