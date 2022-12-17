Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon.

Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown.

About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available..

Admission costs $1, and all donations go toward Buster’s Brigade , a Mahoning County nonprofit that helps people with their pet emergencies.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

