Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon.
Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown.Local couple celebrates a very ‘marry’ Christmas
About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available..
Admission costs $1, and all donations go toward Buster’s Brigade , a Mahoning County nonprofit that helps people with their pet emergencies.
The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
