Boston, MA

Celtics F Jayson Tatum out Sunday for ‘personal reasons’

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss Sunday’s game against Orlando due to personal reasons.

Tatum scored 31 points in Friday’s 117-109 loss to the Magic in the first game of the back-to-back set.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists and has played in 29 of Boston’s 30 games this season.

Tatum, 24, has averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 394 games (all starts) since the Celtics drafted him third overall in 2017.

–Field Level Media

