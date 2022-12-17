ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Elks football player Christian Saulsberry dies in Memphis shooting

Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry died in a shooting in Memphis, the team announced Saturday. He was 25.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Elks said in a statement. “Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.

“Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold,” the Elks said. “His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.”

Added coach Chris Jones on Twitter: “Our hearts hurt. Christian was one of the nicest young men I’ve ever been around. He brought so much love and energy to our organization. We can’t replace that big smile!!”

No details of the shooting were immediately available.

Saulsberry, from Southaven, Miss., played his final two collegiate seasons at West Alabama, where he was named to the All-Gulf South Conference team both seasons (2018-19). As a senior, the 5-foot-8 Saulsberry played in 11 games and led the team with 1,123 all-purpose yards.

While he saw limited action on offense in eight games in 2022 with the Elks, he was a key contributor on special teams. On a combined 53 punt and kick returns, Saulsberry gained 870 yards. He added 78 on the returns of three missed field goals.

His season with the Elks was his only professional experience.

–Field Level Media

