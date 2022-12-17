Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
East Texans prepare for arctic cold front Thursday evening
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks clogging traffic on EB I-20 near Lindale. Two wrecks occurred Monday on Interstate 20. First, an 18 wheeler flipped over, and six other vehicles crashed around it, shutting down both eastbound lanes of I-20. Behind that, a secondary wreck happened in the traffic. Updated:...
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
Nativity scene stolen from church in broad daylight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a large nativity scene from outside a church in Louisiana. The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the...
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed...
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December...
High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins native loves supporting the young football players that he has attended every state championship for the past 10 years. Shane Coleman is not your ordinary high school football fan. He’s seen dozens of different teams being crowned champion. “Well you know I’m a...
