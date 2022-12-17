Read full article on original website
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
WhatsApp now lets you undelete your accidentally deleted messages
WhatsApp took its time, but in 2017, it finally got around to adding the ability to revoke sent messages for everyone. Besides deleting a message for everyone, WhatsApp also provides an option to delete a message just for yourself. If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, you must have gotten into a situation where you accidentally pressed the Delete for me button instead of the Delete for everyone option. In a better-late-than-never move, WhatsApp is introducing an Accidental Delete feature that lets you undo delete a message you accidentally revoked just for yourself.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
YouTube is thinking about toning down the red in its latest UI test
The color red is a huge part of YouTube's brand identity. The video-sharing platform is constantly adding new features and changing its UI across platforms, but Google's developers often leave the red elements untouched. Hot on the heels of a recent major UI overhaul, YouTube appears to be testing color variations for the video progress bar on its Android app, going for a desaturated look.
Spotify is catching up to Android 13’s redesigned media player
Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google's own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13's media player to everyone.
Google Play has come up with a new way for your kids to beg you for IAPs they don't need
Google Play is just packed to the brim with software for your Android phone or tablet, and whether you're interested in the top apps for the platform, or some of its most popular Android games, there is no shortage of titles for you to choose from. While that includes plenty of free content, there are also lots of premium paid apps and those with optional IAPs, waiting for you to splurge. Understandably, Google's very interested in making sure those purchase workflows operate as smoothly as possible, and today we're learning about a slight tweak to how this works for families, with the introduction of Play Store Purchase Requests.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
The Android Police podcast takes a ride on ElonJet
This week, we can't help ourselves. A billionaire who's in way too deep with a $44 billion waste of time has once again proven that he can't handle a little heat from journalists. Will he get out of the kitchen anytime soon? Preferably without burning the house down? That plus our first look at what features Pixel phones might get this spring, our picks for the Best of 2022, and so much more! It's the Android Police podcast.
Google Photos can help spruce up your holiday season collages
During the holiday season, a lot of us like to look back at the year we spent jamming to our favorite Spotify tracks and YouTube Music playlists from the year. But photos also play a key role in helping us take a trip down the memory lane. This year, Google has a few new festive-themed options to jazz up your photo collages before you share them around with your loved ones.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
How to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription
YouTube Premium offers many features and is great for people whose primary platform for consuming content is YouTube. However, if you're already subscribed to YouTube Premium and want to cancel it due to the recent hike in prices or because you found a better streaming service, this guide shows you how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription on the web on Windows, the best Chromebooks, Android, and iOS.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You
When it comes to looks, Android has historically provided tons of customizability. Take monochromatic theming: whether you have it turned on for certain apps to cut down your screen time on them or you just like the minimalism of it all, you're certainly not alone. But with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we're learning of a new way to get all grayscale up on your home screen — that is, without having to having to go grayscale on your entire experience.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
YouTube is gaining some handy new features, but you can’t have them yet
YouTube is the largest video sharing platform, and it has only grown in size in recent years, with Indian viewers playing a key role. To fuel its growth, Google has consistently added new features to the platform that better cater to its viewers from the country. At its annual Google for India conference, the company announced several new features for YouTube specific to India. This includes AI-powered text search within videos and automatic dubbing in regional Indian languages for healthcare videos.
Google might use rings and bracelets as input methods for its upcoming AR glasses
This year's Google I/O was not only filled to the brim with software and developer announcements, but also with hardware — both actual announcements and teasers. We saw teasers of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, both of which have since launched, and we got to know the Pixel tablet that has yet to launch. But one of the things Google also teased was the launch of future AR glasses. They might work a little different from what we saw from Google previously with Glass, though. Google's already exploring two wildly different input methods for the upcoming device, according to sources.
Google Docs is getting friendlier for typing and showing code
As anyone that has ever tried to paste code into a document can tell you, it can be tricky. Document-writing tools like Microsoft Word and Google Docs are meant to make words and sentences readable, and while switching to a monospaced font for those bits of code would fix half of those problems, it's still far from ideal. Luckily, Google Docs is now aiming to make code easy to display within a document by adding a revolutionary new feature: code blocks.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Google Home's Wear OS app gets a useful update for apartment dwellers
The Google Home app has become increasingly cluttered over the years as it has grown in features to control more smart home devices — including additional support for devices under the company's Nest brand. To address this, Google announced a redesigned Home app, which was made available to members of the Public Preview program in October. The revamp also includes a Google Home app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, allowing you to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Following public feedback, Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home Wear OS app with performance improvements and simpler navigation.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 has a snazzy new back navigation indicator
Android constantly evolves, making the operating system prettier and easier to use than what went before. The second quarterly platform release (QPR2) for Android 13 is now in beta, and we are seeing a bunch of new tweaks and features like new media player animations, partial screen recording capability, and a new Material You theme called Monochromatic. The first beta also reveals visual changes for the back navigation gesture.
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
