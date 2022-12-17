ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

First Presbyterian Church selected as BG Historic Building of the Month

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., as the Historic Building of the Month for December. The First Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green’s only church on Church Street, was established in 1855 by several members of the Church of the Plain, today’s Plain Congregational Church, northwest of Bowling Green. The Church of the Plain had been established in 1823 as a Presbyterian Indian Mission along the Maumee River.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Go 419: Poignon Project offers holiday ornaments, glass-blowing classes in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio — With the holidays right around the corner, one area glass artist is not only offering products as a gift, but experiences in the art form as well. What started as a passion project for Ryan Poignon has grown into a full-blown holiday business. He started selling handmade glass ornaments out of his garage before opening his own art studio and gallery, The Poignon Project, in 2015.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

