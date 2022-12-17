Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Area seniors get assistance with food, heat, water through local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the time of year again to give gifts and spread cheer. But there's a real risk for some community members who don't have everything they need to brace for the weather and other hardships. The city of Toledo has some programs available to help some...
13abc.com
Local man gets college degree decades after leaving school to care for family
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge accomplishment for a local man and a major milestone for the organization that helped make it all possible. Rodney Braziel graduated from The University of Toledo this past weekend and it was possible thanks to HOPE Toledo. 45-year-old Rodney Braziel received his diploma Saturday.
Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
WTOL-TV
This local doctor opened a bakery and fulfilled a dream | Good Day on WTOL 11
Claire Cameron-Ruetz used to be a doctor, but found her true passion as a baker. You can find her work at the Dollop Shop in Westgate.
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
Toledo family who lost everything in house fire thankful for safety, in need of donations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters rescued three children, three adults and a dog from a north Toledo house fire on Friday. But while everyone is safe, the mother of the family said they lost almost everything. Amanda Knezevich lived in the home with her three kids: 6-year-old Mandileu, 5-year-old Malaki...
13abc.com
Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people are dealing with the flu right now and there’s a canine version of it, too. Dog flu is an upper respiratory disease, much like the human form of the virus. So what can you do to help keep your pet safe?
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
Toledo City Council status unclear for Hobbs, Williams after ex-members' guilty pleas
TOLEDO, Ohio — The statuses of Toledo City Council members John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams are up in the air following guilty pleas entered last week by ex-council members in a federal bribery case. Hobbs and Williams were appointed in September 2020 to finish the terms of Tyrone...
13abc.com
Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
bgindependentmedia.org
First Presbyterian Church selected as BG Historic Building of the Month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., as the Historic Building of the Month for December. The First Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green’s only church on Church Street, was established in 1855 by several members of the Church of the Plain, today’s Plain Congregational Church, northwest of Bowling Green. The Church of the Plain had been established in 1823 as a Presbyterian Indian Mission along the Maumee River.
Go 419: Poignon Project offers holiday ornaments, glass-blowing classes in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — With the holidays right around the corner, one area glass artist is not only offering products as a gift, but experiences in the art form as well. What started as a passion project for Ryan Poignon has grown into a full-blown holiday business. He started selling handmade glass ornaments out of his garage before opening his own art studio and gallery, The Poignon Project, in 2015.
TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 7