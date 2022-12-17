ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Longview law firm gives away smoked hams

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was turkey for Thanksgiving, and now it’s ham for Christmas. The Goudarzi and Young law firm in Longview was handing out meat, and hundreds were in line for the free smoked hams. Along Highway 259 in Longview, cars were lined up for about two...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Man killed in Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Roadwork for the week of Dec. 19

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 19, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. Anderson...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
CBS19

2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
LINDALE, TX

