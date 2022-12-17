Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Dec. 19, Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
Longview law firm gives away smoked hams
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was turkey for Thanksgiving, and now it’s ham for Christmas. The Goudarzi and Young law firm in Longview was handing out meat, and hundreds were in line for the free smoked hams. Along Highway 259 in Longview, cars were lined up for about two...
Officials respond to Tyler church fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System said a break in a line has led to a boil water notice being issued for some customers. According to the system, the customers affected include those who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N.
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
Roadwork for the week of Dec. 19
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 19, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. Anderson...
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
Historic 88-Year-Old Stonehurst Home For Sale In Longview, TX
Our analytics show that you LOVE to be nosy and look inside homes even if you can't really afford them, so let's take you inside a beautiful and historic home that's for sale in Longview. The thing about older homes is they don't make them like they used to anymore....
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
