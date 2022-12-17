ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze

Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston

HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Police Department hopes to lure recruits with $10,000 incentive

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is offering its cadets $10,000 in incentive pay, according to a release. Cadets already enrolled in HPD’s training academy, as well as those who join through June 30, 2024, are eligible to receive the incentive. “Recruiting is a challenge all police departments...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet

HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas elections secure despite COVID-related ‘irregularities’ in 2020, audit finds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was neither widespread voter fraud nor other serious issues in Texas’ 2020 elections, according to an audit of four of Texas’ largest counties released Monday evening by Secretary of State John Scott’s office.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman

HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy