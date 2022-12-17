Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville City Council honors Phil Hazel
The Statesville City Council approved a resolution to honor the late Phil Hazel for his role in the success of the Statesville Regional Airport over the years by declaring Dec.19 “Phil Hazel Day” throughout Statesville. Hazel’s work at the airport was critical in its growth from a grass...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: Dingmans take top honors
Lake Norman—and one family, for that matter—swept top honors for All-County Cross Country this year. Senior Logan Dingman and freshman Kasey Dingman were named the R&L County Boys and Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year, respectively. In his final season with the Wildcats, Logan captured the Iredell...
Local Toys for Tots volunteers relish in bringing joy to children
The images conjured up by thinking of the Christmas Eve flight of Santa Claus are ones of a sleigh flown through the air by reindeer carrying gifts of all kinds for children all over the world. However, for many children in Iredell County, the magic of a joyous Christmas morning...
Rising to the occasion: Drive Through Holiday Balloon Glow donates nearly two tons of food to Iredell Christian Ministries
It was merry and bright at the Drive Through Holiday Balloon Glow this weekend and the mood carried over to Iredell Christian Ministries on Tuesday as organizers donated what amounted to nearly two tons of food. “This is a tremendous blessing for us, and thank you for that,” ICM Director...
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell No. 1 in final state poll
North Iredell’s volleyball team landed at No. 1 in the HighSchoolOT final North Carolina high school volleyball rankings. Any school that plays in an education-based association was eligible for the rankings. The Raiders capped a perfect 33-0 season on Nov. 5 in Raleigh, beating Greenville J.H. Rose in a...
Volunteers from Sherwin-Williams surprise Boys & Girls Club
Early mornings at The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont are usually pretty quiet, but Thursday proved to be an exception. More than 15 employees from the Sherwin-Williams manufacturing facility in Statesville arrived on campus well before sunrise to begin a community service project dear to their heart. Sherwin-Williams...
Speak Life and Live set to host its New Year's Eve Bash
If you’re looking for a good time for a good cause, Speak Life and Live invites you to its New Year’s Eve Bash at the Statesville Civic Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Music will provided by N-Spire as the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $65, and general admission tickets are $50 and will include dinner, with a vegan option available.
Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest had survived close games this season, even twice winning on a last-second shot. It was enough to have coach Steve Forbes deliver a message that resonated before playing No. 14 Duke. “Don't play to survive," Forbes said. "Play to win.”. The Demon Deacons...
Lonely Children's Fund provides normalcy for youth in foster care
Sometimes normalcy for youth in foster care is as simple as a being able to participate in age-appropriate social, scholastic and enrichment activities such as dance, karate, art classes, school field trips, and summer camps. This is what your contribution to the Lonely Children’s Fund provides. It provides children in care with access to tutoring and ability to purchase items of interest and to attend community events with friends.
