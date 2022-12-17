ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
snntv.com

Hundreds of kids gifted shoes this holiday season

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - More than 900 kids will be rocking a new pair of shoes this Christmas. The Bower Foundation in Manatee County raised enough money to make this happen over the weekend. On Saturday, kids lined up to pick up the shoes they wanted at the Walmart on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Hanukkah celebrations continue on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - Sunday marked the beginning of Hanukkah celebrations for many across the country and the Suncoast is no exception. The eight-day Jewish festivities that commemorate the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem started this Sunday. “There’s eight days of Hanukkah but we actually have nine events this year...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Police warn shoppers to be vigilant of thieves this holiday season

SARASOTA - With many shoppers purchasing those last minute gifts this holiday season, officials warn package deliveries and expensive items make a tempting target for thieves. “When someone goes on to your porch and takes whatever is you’ve been waiting for, you feel violated, and someone has taken your stuff," said Bradenton Police Department PIO, Meredith Frameli.
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash, Monday

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN ) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota County, Monday night, troopers say. It happened on South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Florida highway troopers say a 61-year-old bicyclist was southbound on U.S. 41 when a pick-up truck driven by...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Woman survives being shot by live-in boyfriend

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office confirms 75-yer-old Alan Otis Smith shot his girlfriend. After being wounded she fled and neighbors called 911. The female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies evacuated surrounding apartments, as they believed Smith was armed and still inside. Sarasota Sheriff's Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team spent several hours trying to contact him. Eventually SWAT forced entry and found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

WATCH: Full ballroom performance by SNN's Marco La Manno to Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Some of you may remember I started ballroom dancing as a hobby five years ago. My partner, Sonia Ragan of Ballroom City, and I have took over this routine that started with my previous late instructor, Kristen Easterday, in late 2020/early 2021. I'd like to share our bolero performance at a recent showcase at The Ballroom of Sarasota to Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Post-Hurricane Ian Caused Major Damage For Boat Docks

Mary Vesely is a resident of a house in Bradenton where dock completely collapse as the result of Hurricane Ian. "We evacuated during hurricane Ian and we came back to a unexpected surprise," Vesely said. Vesely says the damage is around 100,000 and home owners insurance will not cover any...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

FEMA Helps The Community Post-Hurricane Ian

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has open disaster recovery centers through Sarasota and Manatee county. The resources they are providing are rental assistance, transportation assistance and home repair including residents who live on boats. FEMA also offers counseling services. FEMA disaster recovery manager Maurice Humphries says many people in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy