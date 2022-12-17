Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 82
PITTSBURGH (9-4) Federiko 3-6 1-2 7, Burton 3-8 1-1 9, Cummings 7-12 2-2 22, Elliott 4-11 2-2 12, Hinson 9-19 5-7 25, J.Diaz Graham 2-4 4-7 9, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 84.
No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73
GEORGETOWN (5-8) Akok 4-7 1-2 10, Wahab 4-10 8-11 16, Heath 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 5-12 0-1 10, Spears 8-17 3-4 19, Mozone 1-2 2-3 4, Ezewiro 1-2 2-2 4, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-23 73.
Lincoln forces 17 turnovers in win over Notre Dame
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The difference? The difference was the Lincoln boys basketball team converting off of turnovers in the third and fourth quarters. Despite forcing several Notre Dame turnovers in its full-court press with trapping and man-to-man defense with traps in the half court, the Cougars only led by seven points at the half.
Hileman finishes on a high, Doddridge County claims tourney title
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was literally a 50-50 game with 3:48 to go between the Doddridge County Bulldogs and the Liberty Mountaineers. Brandon Hileman made sure the odds were the home team’s favor in the Dan McConnell Hoops Classic championship game, making the go-ahead 3 with 3:19 to go.
Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-1) Jeffries 1-7 0-0 3, Smith 4-6 1-3 9, Davis 4-9 0-0 9, Reed 4-11 0-0 11, Matthews 2-8 2-2 6, Murphy 3-5 1-2 9, Horton 0-2 0-0 0, Stevenson 1-2 1-2 3, McNair 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 5-9 52.
