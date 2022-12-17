Read full article on original website
Related
Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon suspects
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Man arrested after striking, killing pedestrian while attempting to pass vehicles
ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead and another is in jail after a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. According to Odessa Police, David Wheatley, 36, had been walking northbound on the east should of N. County Road West in the 7200 block. Arturo Cerros, 31, was passing...
fox34.com
Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
cbs7.com
Woman dies in crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is dead after a crash in Andrews County Monday evening. A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385. A Buick LeSabre carrying Misty Dorries was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and tried to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The Buick failed to yield to the right of way to the Ford and was hit on the passenger side.
cbs7.com
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo...
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
cbs7.com
Parade held in Midland to welcome home 5-year-old after her three month long hospital stay
The Midland Legacy High School girl’s basketball team defeated Greenwood 40-29 on the road Tuesday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is one of dozens of buildings that sustained minor damage during the Dec. 16 earthquake.
Sheriff’s office warming shelter open through Christmas Day
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex is currently in use as a warming shelter to anyone who may need to escape the cold this month. The building, which is located at 2261 West Sycamore (next to Kellus turner Park), has been sanctioned by Sheriff Griffis as a warming shelter […]
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313. The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349. Stephen Leroy Miller, 61,...
OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th. 41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.
Man sentenced for running woman over in car
ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
WATCH: Golf cart parade, canned food drive in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families living in Midland’s Green Tree neighborhood came together to do some good for others on Monday night. There was a canned food drive and a golf cart parade. This is the event’s second year. The canned food will head to the West Texas Food Bank. ***** One by one, families […]
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
cbs7.com
List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
Comments / 0