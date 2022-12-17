ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon suspects

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews woman killed in crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Woman dies in crash in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is dead after a crash in Andrews County Monday evening. A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385. A Buick LeSabre carrying Misty Dorries was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and tried to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The Buick failed to yield to the right of way to the Ford and was hit on the passenger side.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland holding shot clinic

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313. The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349. Stephen Leroy Miller, 61,...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th. 41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Man sentenced for running woman over in car

ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa holiday schedules

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays.  The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
ODESSA, TX

