Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46
ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73
GEORGETOWN (5-8) Akok 4-7 1-2 10, Wahab 4-10 8-11 16, Heath 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 5-12 0-1 10, Spears 8-17 3-4 19, Mozone 1-2 2-3 4, Ezewiro 1-2 2-2 4, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-23 73.
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72
ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72.
Lincoln forces 17 turnovers in win over Notre Dame
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The difference? The difference was the Lincoln boys basketball team converting off of turnovers in the third and fourth quarters. Despite forcing several Notre Dame turnovers in its full-court press with trapping and man-to-man defense with traps in the half court, the Cougars only led by seven points at the half.
