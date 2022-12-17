ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)

MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
