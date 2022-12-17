CHICAGO (CBS)--It's time to prepare as dangerous conditions arrive ahead of Christmas.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in northwest Indiana. Those watches are expected to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Blizzard Warnings as the storm approaches. Before the storm, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO