LSUCountry

Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball

LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
LSUCountry

LOOK: 5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Wraps Up LSU Official Visit

Desmond Ricks is fresh off of his LSU official visit, and with a commitment date this week, his recruitment is heating up at a rapid pace. The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking to elevate its status even more, specifically in the secondary. Already securing a few prospects, it’s now full steam ahead to land the 5-star cornerback.
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
brproud.com

Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
West Side Journal

Port Allen edges Plaquemine to claim Highway 1 Showdown championship

For one of the rare times so far this season, Port Allen trailed at halftime and had to overcome the deficit. The reigning champs answered the call in the second half and seized control. Port Allen (10-0) outscored Plaquemine 40-24 in the second half to win 68-57 in Saturday night's...
WJTV 12

Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” […]
wbrz.com

Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court

BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
WAFB.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter

Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
