FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Red Stick reviews: Tourney games offer mix of good, bad for McKinley, East Feliciana
There are four teams and two very different scenarios at the Red Stick Invitational tournament this season. But the big takeaways had nothing to do with turnovers or missed shots as Salmen beat East Feliciana 77-64, and McKinley battled its way to a 61-55 victory over Amite in boys games played Tuesday at Scotlandville.
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
UL Alum Desormeaux Named Head Coach at Catholic High of New Iberia
Desormeaux takes over as head coach at his high school alma mater.
Early Signing Period: Three LSU Targets to Monitor
Tigers continue their last second push for a pair of blue-chip defensive backs, look to add depth at tight end.
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball
LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
LOOK: 5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Wraps Up LSU Official Visit
Desmond Ricks is fresh off of his LSU official visit, and with a commitment date this week, his recruitment is heating up at a rapid pace. The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking to elevate its status even more, specifically in the secondary. Already securing a few prospects, it’s now full steam ahead to land the 5-star cornerback.
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
brproud.com
Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
theadvocate.com
After slow start, Liberty girls basketball pulls away from Opelousas in Red Stick Invitational
Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition. The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign. With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to...
Former Edna Karr star Aaron Anderson reportedly transferring to LSU
Sunday, the LSU Tigers receive a big commitment from Alabama transfer and former Edna Karr star wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
West Side Journal
Port Allen edges Plaquemine to claim Highway 1 Showdown championship
For one of the rare times so far this season, Port Allen trailed at halftime and had to overcome the deficit. The reigning champs answered the call in the second half and seized control. Port Allen (10-0) outscored Plaquemine 40-24 in the second half to win 68-57 in Saturday night's...
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” […]
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
WAFB.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter
Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
