Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
WWE Raw Rating & Audience Spike After Last Week’s Slip
The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw were both up strongly after a smaller fall last week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.705 million viewers. Those numbers are up 16.2% and 15.8% from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.472 million.
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
AEW News: Stars Missing Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable of Female Athletes
– Several AEW stars will be missing the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite due to commitments elsewhere. As PWInsider notes, Sammy Guevara, FTR and Tay Conti will not be on next week’s episode (December 28th), as they will be competing for AAA in Acapulco that night. In...
WWE News: Grayson Waller Uses Bret Hart Tactic Against Bron Breakker On NXT, New Day Retain Tag Team Titles
– Grayson Waller used a classic Bret Hart tactic from WCW to outsmart Bron Breakker on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Waller profess that he wanted to have his NXT Championship match against Breakker on tonight’s show, though Breakker wasn’t present due to media obligations.
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
AEW Rampage Rating Jumps, Audience Slightly Up
Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw its rating hit a nine-week high, while the audience was slightly up from the previous week. Last week’s show scored in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 464,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 457,000 viewers.
Impact News: Match For This Week’s Before The Impact, Stars Film For AXS TV Series
– Impact Wrestling has announced the match for this week’s episode of Before the Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Taylor Wilde will face KiLynn King on the pre-show video, which airs on YouTube Tuesday starting at 7:15 PM ET:. – PWInsider reports Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander...
Rick Ross Set To Appear On AEW Dynamite
Rap legend Rick Ross is getting involved in the Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland drama, with an appearance set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Ross will mediate the face-to-face between the feuding partners on Wednesday’s show. Khan wrote:
Wendy’s Says It’s ‘All Elite’ Following This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being The Elite saw the Elite take a trip to Wendy’s, and the fast food chain has announced that it’s All Elite in the aftermath. The latest episode of the group’s digital series was released on Monday, titled “27 Hours in Dallas,” and it features Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks getting Wendy’s after their loss to Death Triangle in in match four of their Best of Seven series.
NWA Powerrr Results 12.20.22: Champions Series Semfinals, More
The Champions Series continued on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Champions Series Semifinal Match: Jax Dane and Trevor Murdoch fought to a draw for two points to each team.
Backstage Rumor on Possible Lineup for WWE Royal Rumble
– According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Edge is expected to renew his rivalry with Finn Balor at next month’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, they will face each other in a gimmick match that’s believed to be Hell in a Cell. Another rumored match...
Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Don Callis Hypes AEW in Winnipeg, Renee Paquette Chats With Rocky Romero,
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – The Invisible Hand Don Callis posted the following tweet:. – Today’s new edition of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with NJPW’s Rocky Romero:. Is Rocky Romero a one-man forbidden door? He...
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
