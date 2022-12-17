Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team 7th at Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team was on the road at Mankato East High School Saturday for the Cougar Relays, and it was the Packers taking 7th place with a total of 122 team points. Lakeville South edged out rival Lakeville North for first place 163-161, followed by Rochester Century in third with 159 points, Northfield was fourth with 147 team points, followed by host Mankato East/Loyola in fifth with 135 points, Rochester Mayo took sixth with 124 points, followed by Austin and then Mankato West in eighth with 118 points. Owatonna took ninth and Faribault tenth to round out the standings.
myaustinminnesota.com
Four MCHS nurses in Austin and Albert Lea win DASY Award
Four nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health Services campuses in Ausitn and Albert Lea recently received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide. To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or...
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 12/20/22
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Genevieve Mae Moeykens, age 105 of Austin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
KAAL-TV
Area schools close early in anticipation of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed. All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education...
myalbertlea.com
Gerald “Jerry” Lee
Gerald “Jerry” Lee passed away on December 17, 2022 at Thorne Crest Center in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Friday December 30, 2022 at 2pm with a visitation held an hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinksy will be officiating.
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
myaustinminnesota.com
One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning
An Iowa woman was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford Escape being driven by 30-year old Marissa Irene Zazueta of Northwood, Iowa was southbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:09 a.m. Sunday morning when her vehicle left the road and rolled at mile marker 9 in Albert Lea.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony burglary charge in Mower County District Court
One of two suspects involved in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to a business in Austin has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Christopher Eric Oleson of Austin was convicted and sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on felony terroristic threats charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who threatened to kill another man with a knife during a fight at a residence on the 300 block of 4th St. SE in Austin on June 23rd has been sentenced to supervised probation in Mower County District Court. 34-year old Boh Nah was convicted and sentenced...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
wizmnews.com
Semi, hauling 40,000-pound loader, crashes into Hokah home, where mom and son were sitting
HOKAH, Minn. — She was sitting in her living room, watching TV with her 10-year-old son when the explosion happened. More pictures of the incident can be found here. Only it wasn’t an explosion. It was a semi crashing into Jessica McFarland’s living room Monday at her home on Mill Street in Hokah.
tcbmag.com
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week
It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Comments / 0