Lyle, MN

myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team 7th at Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday

The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team was on the road at Mankato East High School Saturday for the Cougar Relays, and it was the Packers taking 7th place with a total of 122 team points. Lakeville South edged out rival Lakeville North for first place 163-161, followed by Rochester Century in third with 159 points, Northfield was fourth with 147 team points, followed by host Mankato East/Loyola in fifth with 135 points, Rochester Mayo took sixth with 124 points, followed by Austin and then Mankato West in eighth with 118 points. Owatonna took ninth and Faribault tenth to round out the standings.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Four MCHS nurses in Austin and Albert Lea win DASY Award

Four nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health Services campuses in Ausitn and Albert Lea recently received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide. To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or...
ALBERT LEA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/20/22

A funeral mass will be celebrated for Genevieve Mae Moeykens, age 105 of Austin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Area schools close early in anticipation of major winter storm

(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed. All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education...
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Gerald “Jerry” Lee

Gerald “Jerry” Lee passed away on December 17, 2022 at Thorne Crest Center in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Friday December 30, 2022 at 2pm with a visitation held an hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinksy will be officiating.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Iowa woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning

An Iowa woman was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford Escape being driven by 30-year old Marissa Irene Zazueta of Northwood, Iowa was southbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:09 a.m. Sunday morning when her vehicle left the road and rolled at mile marker 9 in Albert Lea.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
ROCHESTER, MN
tcbmag.com

Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week

It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

