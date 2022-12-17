Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Season of Giving Blood Drive to be held Dec. 27 & 28
MILWAUKEE - The 22nd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Versiti hopes to welcome more than 500 donors, potentially saving up to 1,500 local patients in need of lifesaving blood. As a token of gratitude,...
WISN
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School distributes 1,000 meal boxes to Milwaukee families ahead of holidays
MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee helped distribute 1,000 meal boxes to families in need just days away from the Christmas holiday. "Our whole school's mission — it's our Jesuit mission — is that we need to serve others and care for...
Funeral home hosts toy giveaway for families in need of assistance
Parents like Angelina Bailey and Nicole Cochran had a chance to visit the giveaway and said the event Paradise Memorial Funeral Home was a major help ahead of the holiday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee St. Francis Hospital labor/delivery to close, prompting protests
MILWAUKEE - The labor and delivery unit at S. Francis Hospital is set to accept its last patients Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was the only hospital where you could have a child on Milwaukee's south side. Wednesday is the last day anyone will be admitted to the St. Francis Hospital...
Historic Concordia neighborhood hosts community Christmas caroling
A dozen people bundled up and walked together to bring a little extra holiday cheer to their neighbors by caroling classics and handing out homemade cookies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
George Hill provides National Guard families with Christmas gifts
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill brought a little holiday warmth and cheer to families of deployed service members on a cold wintry Dec. 17 day. Hill, along with his wife, children and friends, brought Christmas gifts for more than 50 children of 31 families whose soldier is deployed with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) headquarters element to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter
MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Avoiding common dental emergencies during the holiday season
MILWAUKEE - An unplanned trip to the dentist is probably not on your holiday to-do list! Dr. Miranda Peter joins us with tips on how to avoid, and deal with, common dental emergencies during the holiday season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Streets Of Old Milwaukee at Milwaukee Public Museum
Experience the magic of the holiday season inside the Streets Of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Brian Kramp is checking out their popular turn-of-the-century exhibit that has been transformed into a holiday wonderland.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lowlands Group Winter Experiences
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Lowlands Winter Experiences are back with outdoor dining at all of their restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Café Hollander outdoor dining is a must during the holidays.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
KMBC.com
'Final birthday' parade held for 5-year-old girl with cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her 5th birthday. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings' father.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
NBC News
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance
MILWAUKEE - Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence. Moments after the two men...
wgtd.org
Fundraiser Launched for Worker Injured in Attack at Animal Shelter
(WGTD)---A fundraiser has been launched for one of two workers who were attacked Friday at an animal shelter near Union Grove. The worker is the lead volunteer at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary and is identified on a gofundme page by his first name, Taylor. According to a post on the Tiny...
