Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Season of Giving Blood Drive to be held Dec. 27 & 28

MILWAUKEE - The 22nd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Versiti hopes to welcome more than 500 donors, potentially saving up to 1,500 local patients in need of lifesaving blood. As a token of gratitude,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

George Hill provides National Guard families with Christmas gifts

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill brought a little holiday warmth and cheer to families of deployed service members on a cold wintry Dec. 17 day. Hill, along with his wife, children and friends, brought Christmas gifts for more than 50 children of 31 families whose soldier is deployed with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) headquarters element to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter

MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Streets Of Old Milwaukee at Milwaukee Public Museum

Experience the magic of the holiday season inside the Streets Of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Brian Kramp is checking out their popular turn-of-the-century exhibit that has been transformed into a holiday wonderland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lowlands Group Winter Experiences

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Lowlands Winter Experiences are back with outdoor dining at all of their restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Café Hollander outdoor dining is a must during the holidays.
WAUWATOSA, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
KMBC.com

'Final birthday' parade held for 5-year-old girl with cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her 5th birthday. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings' father.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance

MILWAUKEE - Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence. Moments after the two men...
MILWAUKEE, WI

