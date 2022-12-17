Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School opens its doors to children over Christmas
A school has opened its doors to families struggling over the Christmas holidays. Telford Park School had 50 children on Monday come and enjoy a hot meal while baking biscuits and playing games with their friends. Tom Ward from the school said they'd like to "expand and grow" the scheme...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle: The Sun column gets 6,000 official complaints
More than 6,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator regarding Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex for the Sun. Ipso, the independent press standards organisation, told BBC News the complaints are being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure. Clarkson wrote he "hated [Meghan] on a...
I make the most money in my family, and their snark makes the holidays rough. Should I keep visiting?
In this week's For Love & Money, a high earner wonders if they should keep spending time with a family who shames them for their income.
BBC
Christmas: Rats shut Colwyn Bay school until new year
A rat infestation which cancelled a school's Christmas concert will keep children out of school for the rest of term. Pupils at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, were due to perform on Thursday but reports of rats in abandoned toilets prevented this. The school has been closed...
The moment I knew: ‘A buffet of international men couldn’t sway me’
It was a balmy night in Paris. Earlier that evening my single friend and I had dressed up for one last night on the town. A magical Parisian sendoff was glittering ahead of us and we shone back, relishing our youth and the freedom of travel. At a little bar...
6 front-door Christmas decorations for a merry home
6 front-door Christmas decorations, from festive door hangers to ornament wreaths to colorful door coverings.
Witnesses to Brixton concert crush say many fans outside had tickets
One concertgoer claims security guards ‘kettled’ fans into a confined space outside Asake gig
BBC
Monkey the size of a golf ball born at Newquay Zoo
A monkey weighing as little as a golf ball has been born at a zoo in Cornwall. Newquay Zoo said the Goeldi's monkey is starting to investigate the world from the safety of its mother's back after being born last month. Goeldi's monkeys are small primates found in the Amazon...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks. Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month. She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We sold nearly everything just to pay bills'
In the midst of freezing conditions, a family have sold nearly all of their household items just to pay utility bills. Over the Christmas period, Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, fears she and her partner will not be able to keep their home warm while their toddler is off nursery. They...
After dad is diagnosed with cancer, kids take tree decorating into their own hands
When Sheena Schuber’s husband was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Nov. 5, everything took a back seat to his health. As the holidays approached, the mom of two confesses that she “didn’t have the drive” to decorate for Christmas this year. “The kids were asking...
You may be seeing a more 'woke' Santa this Christmas
Santa Claus has traditionally been portrayed as a jolly White guy, but that is changing. A new film, "Santa Camp," profiles a Black Santa, a special needs Santa and a transgender Santa. Critics say these new, diverse Santas confuse children and betray the spirit of Christmas.
BBC
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
BBC
London flood: Couple moved in week before house deluged
A couple who moved in a week before their house was deluged by flooding in north London have said "a lifetime of their belongings" had been destroyed. Thomas Tait was among dozens of people evacuated from their properties after two water mains burst in Loudoun Road at about 02:50 GMT on Saturday.
TODAY.com
The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life
“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 12,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
Comments / 0