ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Failure to yield causes three-vehicle collision on Sunset

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391KFC_0jmJyspF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Mvbf_0jmJyspF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KWfc_0jmJyspF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x7Nj_0jmJyspF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tq1ZY_0jmJyspF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQABa_0jmJyspF00

According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed to yield to the right of way and collided with a tan Ford Escape. After the initial collision, the Ford swerved and collided with a black GMC that was waiting to go onto Sunset from Wellington Street.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX to open warming shelter ahead major cold front

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be opening a warming shelter at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and it will be open until noon on Sunday, Dec. 25. The American Red Cross will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime San Angelo Law Enforcement Officer Passes Away

SAN ANGELO, TX – Many people in San Angelo on Monday morning began mourning the loss of longtime San Angelo law enforcement officer, Howard Miller. Miller was a longtime San Angelo Police Officer and specialized as the K-9 unit. Miller retired from the SAPD in 2014 but remained in law enforcement by working at the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo is getting a second Chipotle

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Chipotle announced in a press release that it will be opening a second location at 5590 Sherwood Way, on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The announcement comes just three months after the chain opened its first location in San Angelo. Where according to the release, set the company record for being the highest opening sales day […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy