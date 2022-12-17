Failure to yield causes three-vehicle collision on Sunset

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive.













According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed to yield to the right of way and collided with a tan Ford Escape. After the initial collision, the Ford swerved and collided with a black GMC that was waiting to go onto Sunset from Wellington Street.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.