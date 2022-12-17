ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Bankrupt Boris Becker could leave creditors empty-handed as he is set to 'bankroll his new life in native Germany by funnelling his vast media and book deal earnings through company set up by his girlfriend'

By Rob Hyde
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jailbird Boris Becker is set to bankroll his new life in Germany by funnelling vast earnings from television appearances and book deals to a company set up by his girlfriend.

The bankrupt three-time Wimbledon champion is banned from doing business in Germany until 2031 as part of insolvency proceedings.

But his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, a high-flying financial risk analyst in her 40s based in London, has set up a UK company called BFB Enterprises – short for Boris Franz Becker.

The arrangement will allow Becker, 55, legally to cling on to a fortune – and keep it away from creditors owed millions – after his early release from jail in Britain last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XX7kl_0jmJyfb200
Jailbird Boris Becker is set to bankroll his new life in Germany by funnelling vast earnings from television appearances and book deals to a company set up by his girlfriend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRJ5V_0jmJyfb200
The bankrupt three-time Wimbledon champion is banned from doing business in Germany until 2031 as part of insolvency proceedings

Ms Monteiro stuck by Becker during his trial at Southwark Crown Court where he was found guilty of hiding £2.5 million of assets to avoid paying his astronomical debts.

Speculation is mounting that twice-divorced Becker plans to make Ms Monteiro his third wife.

The tennis star was jailed for two and a half years in April but he spent only eight months behind bars before being freed under the Home Office's early removal scheme.

Becker, a father of five, is understood to have been banned from immediately returning to the UK under the terms of his release. He had lived in the UK for decades and has three children living in London.

He owns a stunning £1.8 million, seven-bedroom villa in Leimen, where he grew up. His mother Elvira, 87, who lives in the house, would not reveal her son's whereabouts last week.

'Everything's OK, Boris is doing well,' she told Bild newspaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiXVL_0jmJyfb200
But his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, a high-flying financial risk analyst in her 40s based in London, has set up a UK company called BFB Enterprises – short for Boris Franz Becker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIULM_0jmJyfb200
The arrangement will allow Becker, 55, legally to cling on to a fortune – and keep it away from creditors owed millions – after his early release from jail in Britain last week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fysVQ_0jmJyfb200

Becker was flown back to Germany on a private plane reportedly paid for by German broadcaster SAT.1 which is said to have agreed to pay £450,000 fee for an exclusive interview.

Becker's arrival back in Germany has been met with feverish media interest and speculation. Reports in the German press suggest he could be in Frankfurt or Munich.

Becker is said to have signed a book deal for an undisclosed sum and is filming a big-budget documentary for Apple TV+ which has been three years in the works.

He has also been offered a job at the German Tennis Federation, where he served as director of men's tennis from 2017 to 2020.

London-based Ms Monteiro comes from Sao Tome and Principe, a Portuguese-speaking island in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western coast of Africa.

Her father, Victor Monteiro, was an armed forces minister there and narrowly failed in a bid to be elected president in 2014.

Becker's lawyer Samy Hammad confirmed that the tennis ace would avoid having to make any repayments to creditors by marrying Ms Monteiro.

He said: 'Under German law the company assets would not be liable for debts of the married spouse.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Childcare worker who stepped on a piece of Lego and twisted her ankle wins a $200,000 payout after centre left the rogue block outside

A childcare worker has won close to $200,000 in damages after she stepped on a piece of Lego and rolled her ankle while setting up an obstacle course for kids. The Brisbane District Court on Friday ordered Queensland Childcare Service Pty Ltd to pay a former employee $197,013.98 after it ruled the childcare centre was 'negligent' for failing to ensure a Lego block was packed away.
Daily Mail

Scottish teacher loses discrimination case after claiming boss targeted her

A Scottish teacher has lost a discrimination case after she claimed she was targeted by her headteacher after she described independence from the UK as 'catastrophic'. Lyndsay Gibb a teacher at Stranraer Academy insisted the headteacher Alicia Reid had a 'personal vendetta' against her because she 'passionately' believed in the Union.
Daily Mail

Trouble in Paris: Armed police crack down on French fans angry over their World Cup final penalty loss, deploying teargas and batons - as Spanish cops turn on partying Argentinian fans in Madrid

Armed police used tear gas on the streets of Paris tonight after disorder broke out following the World Cup defeat to Argentina. Football fans descended en masse to the streets of the country's biggest cities Paris, Lyon and Nice after the game. Officers quelled a disturbance in the Champs-Elysees as...
Daily Mail

Aurelien Tchouameni, Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani were racially abused with vile messages on social media following France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina... as Instagram claim they have 'removed the posts'

Three France players received racial abuse on social media after their World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Aurelien Tchouameni, Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani, who all featured in the final, were subjected to vile messages on their accounts, as reported by The Athletic. Tchouameni and Coman missed penalties in...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was vindicating!' Distraught investor, 61, who lost $1.5million in FTX crash looks Sam Bankman-Fried in the eye in court and says she wants him to 'suffer with the rats in jail' before he agrees to return to the US voluntarily

Distraught investor Rebecca Gallagher, who lost $1.5million in the fallout of the FTX crash, looked Sam Bankman-Fried in the eye in court Monday and said: 'It was vindicating.'. The British-born grandmother, who now lives in rural. , told DailyMail.com: 'I've pretty much lost everything and at my time of life...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

This is how you celebrate! Messi leads Argentina's wild dressing room party as he dances with the World Cup trophy and a $10m cheque - while one member of staff dives head-first into a BIN

Lionel Messi led Argentina's World Cup celebrations with the Player of the Tournament seen dancing on top of a table in the changing rooms - in footage recorded by Sergio Aguero. The 35-year-old led his side to World Cup glory after an incredible final where Argentina defeated France on penalties.
Daily Mail

Aussies warned not to seek out nightshade to get high after 130 were left hallucinating after eating baby spinach mixed with toxic leaves: 'Symptoms can be horrible'

Australians seeking a recreational high are being urged not to try and find the plant that left more than 130 people suffering hallucinations, delirium and a rapid heartbeat after it was accidentally mixed in with baby spinach. Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) issued a nationwide urgent recall on Sunday,...
Daily Mail

VIEW FROM THE SOFA: Lionel Messi's fairytale moment was captured expertly... while Pablo Zabaleta's tears in the BBC studio summed up Argentina's triumph better than words ever could

Moments like this are when commentary history is there to be made. Kenneth Wolstenholme's 'some people are on the pitch… they think it's all over… it is now!' at the end of England's 1966 World Cup triumph on the BBC was so iconic, hardly anyone remembers what Hugh Johns said on ITV at the same time: 'Geoff Hurst goes forward. He might make it three. He has! He has! That's it! That's it!'
Daily Mail

Argentina's homecoming heroes! Lionel Messi and his victorious team are greeted by FOUR MILLION adoring fans on their celebratory parade after returning to Buenos Aires with the World Cup

Argentina's World Cup-winning heroes have been welcomed by more than four million adoring fans at a parade held to celebrate their victory over France in the final. The streets of the Argentinian capital have been mobbed with jubilant fans for the open-top bus parade, which is expected to last for around eight hours.
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers

Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...
Daily Mail

Rightmove most searched location returns to London in 2022

London was the most searched location for house hunters looking online in 2022, it has been revealed. It is in sharp contrast to the years of the pandemic which saw buyers shun city centres in favour of rural and seaside locations in a trend now known as the 'race for space'.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

708K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy