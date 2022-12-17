Read full article on original website
REBELS SUFFER LOSS IN FIRST ROAD CONTEST OF THE YEAR; TRAVEL TO NAUGATUCK TUESDAY
Wayne, W. Va. — In a wild atmosphere Wayne ( 3-1 ) beat Tolsia 63-55 Saturday night at Pioneer Gym. Bray Mollette heads toward the basket in the first quarter Saturday at Wayne. The Rebels, who fell to 3-3 on the year were led by Parker Watts with 17...
LAWRENCE BOE CHAIRMAN RESIGNS; NEW SYNTHETIC TURF COMING FOR LUKE VARNEY STADIUM
Louisa, Ky. — A multipurpose turf field is finally becoming a real thing for Lawrence Co. High School after the board of education meeting Monday night. The drive to install turf at Luke Varney, Jr. Stadium became a reality on a unanimous vote of the board. The price of the improvements are expected to be just under $1 million.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
Long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky begins with ‘high-ground’ community in Knott County
Gov. Beshear Joins Eastern Kentucky Community To Announce Action Plan for Rebuilding. Knott County site includes homes, community centers, schools, infrastructure. Hindman, Ky. (Dec. 20, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County.
Two dead in Mingo County crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Pike County man arrested on drug charges
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed a woman’s life in the Chesapeake area. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Evans faces...
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Christmas break started early for students in one county. The Floyd County School District made the call to cancel four extra days of classes this week because of a large number of students getting the flu. Classes were canceled Tuesday through Friday leading into the holiday...
