LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO