Lawrence County, KY

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Two dead in Mingo County crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man

Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash

UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky.  He was driving in a car alone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash

PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Pike County man arrested on drug charges

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed a woman’s life in the Chesapeake area. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Evans faces...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
School district cancels four days of classes because of flu

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Christmas break started early for students in one county. The Floyd County School District made the call to cancel four extra days of classes this week because of a large number of students getting the flu. Classes were canceled Tuesday through Friday leading into the holiday...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

