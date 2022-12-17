Read full article on original website
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a wanted man from Ashland. According to Schuylkill County Detectives, Tanner James Manhart, 27, is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on November 15, 2022, for a status conference.
Santa Makes Visit to Fountain Springs Area
Santa continued his tour of Schuylkill County on Sunday evening and made a visit to the Fountain Springs area. With the help of the Fountain Springs and Engelwood fire companies, the jolly old elf rode around the township on top of a fire truck handing out candy to kids. He...
St. Joseph Center for Special Learning to Relocate this Summer
St. Joseph Center for Special Learning has outgrown its current building and will be moving to the campus of Saint Ambrose Parish in Schuylkill Haven in June 2023. The St. Joseph Center now serves seventeen school-aged students and fifteen adults in the Over-21 program. Its current facility at 2075 W. Norwegian Street, Pottsville, is no longer large enough for its needs.
Schuylkill County Man Faces Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from August Arrest
The arrest of a Pottsville man in August by Pennsylvania State Police has led to Federal Drug Trafficking charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 13, 2022, John Bartel, age 63, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.
Big Diamond Speedway Announces Sponsors for 2023 Season
Big Diamond Speedway has announced the sponsors for the Modifieds, Crate Sportsman, and Road Runner Series for next season. New for the 2023 season will be the sponsorship of the Big Diamond Speedway 358 Modifieds division. Track owners Jake and Jasmine Smulley have announced that Quandel Concrete has come aboard in 2023 to sponsor the tracks headline division.
Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. Awarded $500,000 State Grant to Help Build Center for Education, Business, & the Arts
Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to support their efforts to build an innovation and event center, known as the Center for Education, Business, & the Arts (CEBA). The announcement was made by Senator David G. Argall (R-29), Rep. Elect Dane Watro (R-116), and Rep. Tim...
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Butler, Mahanoy, West Mahanoy, Ryan and Rush Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Road name: Interstate 81 South. Between: Exit 116 (PA 901) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Southbound...
Schuylkill County Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
Wednesday - Clouds and Sun - High in the Upper 30's, Low near 20. Thursday - Showers Early, Becoming Steadier Late, Freezing Rain is Possible - High near 40, Low near 40. Friday - Rain Early Changing to Snow by the Afternoon, High Temps will be in the 50 early in the day and quickly drop into the Teens by the Afternoon. Low Temps in the Single Digits.
Police in Schuylkill County Attempting to Find Suspects Who Tried Using Fake Money
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects who tried using fake money in the city last month. According to Police, on Friday, November 25th, 2022, the two males picture walked in the Dollar General in Pottsville and attempted to purchase a $500 Visa Gift Card using 10 counterfeit $50 bills.
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Schuylkill Wins at Home Over Panther Valley
The North Schuylkill Boys Basketball played their first home game of the season against Panther Valley Monday evening. The Spartans went into this game 4-2 with the Panthers at 5-1. North Schuylkill jumped out to an early lead 16-8 and Panther Valley would hold the Spartans in the 2nd to...
