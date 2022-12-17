Wednesday - Clouds and Sun - High in the Upper 30's, Low near 20. Thursday - Showers Early, Becoming Steadier Late, Freezing Rain is Possible - High near 40, Low near 40. Friday - Rain Early Changing to Snow by the Afternoon, High Temps will be in the 50 early in the day and quickly drop into the Teens by the Afternoon. Low Temps in the Single Digits.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO