thepulseofnh.com
Late Week Storm Forecast For NH
A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
WMUR.com
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Wednesday will be another bright and comfortable day. Highs will be in the 30s with a lighter northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds will thicken Thursday ahead of the storm....
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WPFO
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
WMUR.com
Video: Strong winds, slick roads possible in parts of New Hampshire during end-of-week storm
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint explains when the rain is expected to freeze and make the roads slick. Strong wind gusts will also impact the state.
WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
WMUR.com
Video: Quiet weather until storm system later this week in New Hampshire
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. More sunshine in the forecast...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
WMUR.com
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
manchesterinklink.com
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny, breezy and high of 36 – and how the Grinch storm will steal our white Christmas
Hard to believe Christmas is less than a week away! Quiet and seasonable weather for the next couple of days. It’s looking like a “Grinch” storm because it will be mainly all rain across New Hampshire just before Christmas, and the mild temperatures it brings will melt a large amount of the snow.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm
Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that...
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power in New Hampshire following winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Granite State electricity customers remain without power Sunday after a large storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, almost 10,000 customers still did not have power, down from about 60,500 outages around...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials urge safety when using a generator during power outage
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — WithFriday’s storm approaching, fire officials want Granite Staters to stay safe if they need to use a generator because of a power outage. Over the weekend, there were tens of thousands out outages in New Hampshire and a lot of people turned to their generators to keep their power going.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
