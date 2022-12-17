ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

San Juan County, WA

San Juan County Auditor Milene Henley’s retirement party is postponed

Retirement party postponed due to inclement weather. San Juan County is grateful for Milene Henley’s 16 years of service and hopes to be able to celebrate her when the weather permits. theOrcasonian Comment Policy. We encourage comments, and we expect conversations to follow the conventions of polite discourse, kinda...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Urgent from National Weather Service | How many ‘Rs’ are in Brrrrr?

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING (TUESDAY) TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE…San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island and Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Heavy snow on the way?

Heavy snow on the way?

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA

