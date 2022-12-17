Read full article on original website
Final findings of 2020 Texas General Election audit released by Secretary of State
TEXAS - The Texas Secretary of State's Office released its final findings in a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election. The election audit was started in 2021 under the directive of Governor Abbott. According to the audit report, Texas voters should have a "high level of confidence" in the...
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
Firework stands now open in Texas for holiday season
Recent rains have reduced the fire risk, but fires can still be started when fireworks are misused. Davis says every safety plan begins with having a designated shooter.
Gov. Abbott condemns antisemitic acts at Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott condemned antisemitic acts while lighting the Shamash of the Menorah at the State Capitol Monday afternoon. "The future is in the hands of the children," Rabbi Mendy Levertov said. After practicing for three weeks, students from Tamim Academy songs in front of the State...
Near freezing temps on the way in Central Texas
Enjoy the "warm weather" while you can, temps will be in the 30s at the end of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times
DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
