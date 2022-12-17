ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Augusta’s Olde Federal Building will become luxury apartments

The Goldman Group, a Boston-area real estate firm, has gotten approval from the Augusta Planning Board to redevelop the Olde Federal Building, at 295 Water St. The plan is for a mixed-use apartment complex of about 25 units, street-level retail/commercial space, as well as a variety of lower-level office units. Apartment tenants will have access to amenities such as a fitness center and storage lockers, as well as a rooftop lounge that boasts river views.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine post office workers protest working conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday

Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’

Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
BATH, ME
WMTW

Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Some Parts of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm in Maine, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday, and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Portland winter festival to move to Old Port in 2023

The organizers of Carnaval Maine are aiming for a bigger economic and charitable impact in 2023, when the Portland winter festival moves from the Eastern Promenade to the city's Old Port. From March 8-12, the third Carnaval Maine will be held outside DiMillo's On the Water restaurant and double the...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Highly Anticpated Japanese Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port

Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
