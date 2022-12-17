Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
techaiapp.com
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
mainebiz.biz
Augusta’s Olde Federal Building will become luxury apartments
The Goldman Group, a Boston-area real estate firm, has gotten approval from the Augusta Planning Board to redevelop the Olde Federal Building, at 295 Water St. The plan is for a mixed-use apartment complex of about 25 units, street-level retail/commercial space, as well as a variety of lower-level office units. Apartment tenants will have access to amenities such as a fitness center and storage lockers, as well as a rooftop lounge that boasts river views.
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
newscentermaine.com
Planning underway for housing in Portland's Bayside
There is a new plan to bring 800 apartments to the neighborhood. The plan comes from Portland Property Management and West Bayside Partners.
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
mainebiz.biz
An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’
Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
mainebiz.biz
Historic move: Munjoy Hill added to National Register, tax credits for rehab projects now available
After years of discussion at the local level, the National Park Service certified that the locally designated Munjoy Hill Historic District meets the requirements for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to recognizing the merits of the local historic district, certification means owners of income-producing or...
Some Parts of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm in Maine, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday, and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening.
mainebiz.biz
Portland winter festival to move to Old Port in 2023
The organizers of Carnaval Maine are aiming for a bigger economic and charitable impact in 2023, when the Portland winter festival moves from the Eastern Promenade to the city's Old Port. From March 8-12, the third Carnaval Maine will be held outside DiMillo's On the Water restaurant and double the...
Highly Anticpated Japanese Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port
Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Can You go Out to Eat in the Old Port in Portland, Maine, for Less than $30?
I don’t know if prices have truly skyrocketed beyond comprehension, if new places are just opening up outside of my budget, or if I’m just now realizing how expensive Portland is. The other night I wanted to grab something to eat with friends before we frolicked off into...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1