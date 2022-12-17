Read full article on original website
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to put up those stats in a single game. Chamberlain did it four times. Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown scored 16 for Denver. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams have heated exchange in Suns loss to Wizards
Washington ended its 10-game losing at the wrong time for Phoenix. The Wizards used a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter to close out the Suns, 113-110, Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. Phoenix (19-13) went through a four-plus minutes drought during that Washington (12-20) run. ...
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges
Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
Phoenix Suns sale: Billionaire Mat Ishbia to buy franchise from Robert Sarver, per report
The Phoenix Suns are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (12-12), but not for long. The Grizz will take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Grizz will be looking to right the ship.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Lawrence (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports. Lawrence has been managing a sprained left big toe for three weeks running, sitting out at least one practice during both Week 14 and 15 prep before getting in some on-field work and heading into back-to-back contests listed as questionable. Still, he was able to play through it, completing 68 percent of his passes for 686 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while turning six carries into 28 yards and one more score over the last two games. Lawrence likely will have a cap on his reps with a short turnaround for Thursday's visit to the Jets and again may be listed as questionable for that matchup, but it seems unlikely he won't actually play.
Browns' Myles Garrett: Dealing with illness, listed as DNP
Garrett (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Although Cleveland didn't host an official practice Tuesday, Garrett wouldn't have suited up for it anyways following his DNP designation on Tuesday's report due to an illness. The former No. 1 overall draft pick will now have until Saturday to overcome his sickness before the Browns host the Saints.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
