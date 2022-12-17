Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
CBS Sports
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
CBS Sports
Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges
Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says he shouldn't be asked about Lakers' potential trade plans: 'Go ask Rob those questions'
LeBron James says he should not be asked about the Los Angeles Lakers' potential trade plans. Following the team's win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18, James said those queries should be directed to general manager Rob Pelinka. "Not a question for me," James said. "I have no idea....
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
CBS Sports
Richard Pitino and New Mexico improve to 11-0 on season but it comes at the hands of Rick Pitino, Iona
Richard Pitino earned his first victory against his Hall of Fame father on Sunday as New Mexico beat Iona 82-74. Rick Pitino hates to lose, but he couldn't have been prouder of his son. "We had our chances," Rick said after the game. "We didn't come through on those chances...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll
Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
CBS Sports
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Sauce Gardner not targeted once by Jared Goff in Jets' loss, took Lions' 'huge sign of respect' personal
For eight seasons, the New York Jets could claim they had the best cornerback in the game with Darrelle Revis. Today, they may have their new Revis in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, whom they selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite (his -550 odds are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the field) got a taste of what it's like to be Revis on Sunday since Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't throw his way a single time in Detroit's 20-17 road win against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
CBS Sports
Phoenix Suns sale: Billionaire Mat Ishbia to buy franchise from Robert Sarver, per report
The Phoenix Suns are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.
Comments / 0