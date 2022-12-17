ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Grayson Waller Takes A Page Out Of Bret Hart’s Book, The New Day Retain | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 20, 2022:. - Grayson Waller aimed to follow in Roxanne Perez's footsteps by cashing in his title shot, but he was informed that NXT Champion Bron Breakker wasn't present due to a media. Still, he called Breakker a gutless champion and dared Breakker to meet him in the middle of the ring. Later in the show, Waller called Breakker out again and called him a coward. Waller called himself NXT's biggest star, and Breakker charged to the ring. He dropped Waller with a Spear but wound up knocking himself out. Waller opened his jacket to reveal he was wearing a metal plate. He vowed to outsmart Breakker again at NXT New Year's Evil. With the metal plate, Waller borrowed from the classic WCW spot with Bret Hart and Goldberg.
Fightful

Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle

Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Fightful

Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Fightful

Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames

WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
Fightful

Damian Priest Is Interested In Voiceover Work, Just Needs Someone's Number

Damian Priest woudn't mind lending his voice to other projects. Priest has a distinct and recognizable voice that can be heard on WWE programming, but has he ever thought of doing voice acting and sharing his vocal projections with a different audience?. "I've never done any, but I've thought about...
Fightful

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Draws Under One Million Viewers

The viewership information for WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 is now available. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 drew an average of 612,000 viewers. The special aired on Saturday, December 17, on FOX. Thurston noted that this year's viewership was a new low for the annual show, dating back to its debut in 2003. The one-hour special scored a 0.17 rating (220,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Fightful

Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW

Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

