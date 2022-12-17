Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. “Prety” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. TBS Championship Eliminator: Jade Cargill (c) vs....
Grayson Waller Takes A Page Out Of Bret Hart’s Book, The New Day Retain | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 20, 2022:. - Grayson Waller aimed to follow in Roxanne Perez's footsteps by cashing in his title shot, but he was informed that NXT Champion Bron Breakker wasn't present due to a media. Still, he called Breakker a gutless champion and dared Breakker to meet him in the middle of the ring. Later in the show, Waller called Breakker out again and called him a coward. Waller called himself NXT's biggest star, and Breakker charged to the ring. He dropped Waller with a Spear but wound up knocking himself out. Waller opened his jacket to reveal he was wearing a metal plate. He vowed to outsmart Breakker again at NXT New Year's Evil. With the metal plate, Waller borrowed from the classic WCW spot with Bret Hart and Goldberg.
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
Sasha Banks Is Looking For Brand Collaboration In Japan, New WWE Funko Pops, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 19, 2022. - Sasha Banks will be staying in Japan this week and hopes to collaborate with Japanese brands:. - Funko has announced a new line of WWE POP! Figures:. - Tickets for an upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event are set to...
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
North American Title Match, Battle For The Bar, Drew Gulak Seminar, More Set For 12/27 WWE NXT
The final WWE NXT card of 2022 is set. The final episode of WWE NXT for 2022 will see Wes Lee defend his North American championship against Tony D'Angelo. Looming in the background of this title picture is Dijak and Wes has already stated that if he gets by Tony, he has no problem defending his gold against Dijak.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Internal WWE Memo Touts Success Of WWE Survivor Series Wargames
WWE has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Fightful Select has learned that WWE executives received a memo on November 30 detailing the following about the PPV:. ⁃ It claimed the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show. ⁃...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Damian Priest Is Interested In Voiceover Work, Just Needs Someone's Number
Damian Priest woudn't mind lending his voice to other projects. Priest has a distinct and recognizable voice that can be heard on WWE programming, but has he ever thought of doing voice acting and sharing his vocal projections with a different audience?. "I've never done any, but I've thought about...
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Draws Under One Million Viewers
The viewership information for WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 is now available. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 drew an average of 612,000 viewers. The special aired on Saturday, December 17, on FOX. Thurston noted that this year's viewership was a new low for the annual show, dating back to its debut in 2003. The one-hour special scored a 0.17 rating (220,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Rick Ross Added To Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland Segment On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan announced that Rick Ross has been added as the mediator to the face-to-face meeting between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. Ross first appeared on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment with Swerve where he was...
Women's World Featherweight Championship Bout Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A new title bout has been added to MLW's upcoming TV tapings. As first revealed by the company in a press release, MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie is set to defend her title against Zoey Skye at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event in January 2023. This will be Valkyrie's fifth defense of the belt, which she originally won back in May 2022.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0