Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 20, 2022:. - Grayson Waller aimed to follow in Roxanne Perez's footsteps by cashing in his title shot, but he was informed that NXT Champion Bron Breakker wasn't present due to a media. Still, he called Breakker a gutless champion and dared Breakker to meet him in the middle of the ring. Later in the show, Waller called Breakker out again and called him a coward. Waller called himself NXT's biggest star, and Breakker charged to the ring. He dropped Waller with a Spear but wound up knocking himself out. Waller opened his jacket to reveal he was wearing a metal plate. He vowed to outsmart Breakker again at NXT New Year's Evil. With the metal plate, Waller borrowed from the classic WCW spot with Bret Hart and Goldberg.

2 HOURS AGO