Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Goten and Trunk's Posse
One of the biggest surprises in the lead-up to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, not related to Gohan or Piccolo, was that Goten and Trunks were finally being aged up from toddlers to full-blown teenagers. With the Shonen's manga going on hiatus following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it has finally returned with its eighty-eighth chapter, showing us that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are attempting to live normal lives by attending high school and have formed a band of friends in the process.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two Shadow Drops
Nintendo Switch owners have today been surprised with not one, but two new shadow drops. If you're not familiar with the term "shadow drop", essentially, it's when new games release on various platforms without any prior warning from a title's developer or publisher. And while games that arrive in this manner can often vary wildly in quality, this duo of new Switch releases should actually prove to be quite popular.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy Fans Livid Over Disastrous Pixel Remaster Pre-Orders
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters were initially announced just for PC, and console fans have been anxiously hoping for ports ever since. In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed that the remastered versions of the first six games in the series will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Digital game collectors will be able to freely purchase the collection in spring 2023, but the physical release is available only through the Square Enix store. With no advance warning, limited copies of the standard edition went up around 1 a.m. ET, and promptly sold out.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
game-news24.com
More rumors are spreading that the game will be shown in early 2023
The Xbox team has only had one big show this year, with the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June. Since then, the Xbox team has hosted a few small streams with indie projects, but nothing has happened. Since last week, renowned gaming insider Jez Corden revealed Microsoft plans to host...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
New Microsoft Patent Has Xbox Series X Fans Worried About the Future
A new Microsoft patent has some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users worried about the future of gaming on both Xbox consoles. The patent in question is dubbed "Providing Personalized Content for Unintrusive Online Gaming Experience." What does "Personalized Content" mean? Well, in this instance it means ads. That's right, Microsoft has been exploring how to provide personalized ads in games.
Ubisoft's Star Wars game is looking for playtesters, but there's a catch
There's one way to get an early look at the story-driven open-world game
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Hiatus With Chapter 88 Release
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, introducing two new crime fighters to the Z-Fighters with Goten and Trunks. Now that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are teenagers, they are front and center in the latest chapter of the Shonen manga which has just hit the internet. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super's new movie, Goten and Trunks are taking a page from Gohan by following in the Great Saiyaman's footsteps.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
Comments / 1