PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.

