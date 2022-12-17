Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are 'finalizing an agreement on a seven-year, $177M contract' with the shortstop expected to leave the Atlanta Braves after making first All-Star team in 2022

Dansby Swanson has reached an agreement with the Cubs to sign as a free agent, with the star shortstop cashing in after an impressive 2022 season.

Swanson was both an All-Star and Gold Glove winner last season for the Braves, as he hit .277 for 25 home runs and 96 RBI.

Impressively, the 28-year-old also played all 162 games for Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson hit two home runs in the 2021 World Series to help Atlanta win a title

Now, however, he looks to be on the move with multiple reports saying he and the Cubs have agreed to a deal worth seven years and $177million.

Swanson is set to form a formidable middle infield partnership in Chicago, with Nico Hoerner moving to second base from shortstop.

The soon-to-be-former Atlanta player made his Braves debut in 2016, and has played all seven of his MLB seasons there.

A career .255 hitter, Swanson was an important part of the Braves squad that won the 2021 World Series.

He hit two home runs in those six games vs. the Astros to help Atlanta win their first Series since 1995.

With his strong play in recent seasons, as well as a strong market for shortstops from teams like the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and more, Swanson has now reportedly earned himself more than $25million annually through 2029.