Pubs and restaurants rely on Christmas income but selfish strikes cost them £1.5BN

STRUGGLING pubs and restaurants rely on Christmas income to survive.

But the needless cruelty of the festive rail strikes cost the hospitality industry an estimated £1.5billion last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woTqY_0jmJwcIx00
The selfish RMT strikes are spoiling Christmas and costing the hospitality industry £1.5billion Credit: Tom Farmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1807ee_0jmJwcIx00
Rail workers must accept that they have been made a good offer and end the strikes Credit: Rex

In London alone, the damage was a staggering £800million.

These selfish strikes are not only spoiling everyone’s Christmas.

They are also threatening thousands of vital jobs in an industry already on its knees.

PM Rishi Sunak today describes the rail workers as “foot soldiers in a class war”.

He is quite right.

Today we reveal evidence of the hard Left core pulling the strings within Mick Lynch’s RMT union.

Six members of the union’s ruling national executive committee are closely linked to extremists who are agitating for a general strike.

There can be no doubt about the self-serving political aims of these militants.

They want nothing less than to paralyse the country and bring down the Government.

It is now up to moderate rail workers to stand up to Mr Lynch.

They must accept that they have been made a good offer and, unlike the NHS, the railway business is better paid and generally overstaffed.

It is time for them to call a halt to the ideologically-driven anarchy wrought by their union bosses.

Otherwise they will wreck their public support, their own industry and the British economy.

Oversee slack French

IF you have any doubts about how slack French policing of the migrant crisis is, take a look at the words of the evil people smuggler we interview today.

He claims cops encourage the gangs to take migrants to England.

Of the 600 smugglers in the camps not a single one has been arrested.

In the last two years we have given the French £117million to help in this battle.

We’ll never get value for money until we get British observers on the ground.

Cheer it is Merry Xmas

THERE’S a lot of doom and gloom about at the moment.

But just take a look at the smiling faces of the sick children you have helped in our brilliant Xmas card campaign.

We can’t thank you enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhJcn_0jmJwcIx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oZKs_0jmJwcIx00

There will be no Sun on Sunday next week, but we will be back with a bang in the New Year.

A very happy Christmas to all our readers.

Related
The Independent

Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas

Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants face surge in Christmas party cancellations over strikes

Pubs and restaurants are expecting up to 40% of bookings on strike days next week to be cancelled as Christmas party celebrations are disrupted by the UK rail strikes.Industry bosses have warned that strikes throughout this month are expected to cost hospitality firms around £1.5 billion.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will take part in a series of strike days from Tuesday in a long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The RMT is due to hold strikes on December 13, 14, 16 and 17, as well as from 6pm on Christmas Eve...
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
The Independent

Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?

The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
The Independent

Christmas rail strikes set to go ahead after RMT rejects offer

Christmas rail strikes are set to go ahead after the UK’s main rail union rejected a last-ditch offer from train operators.The RMT has been offered a 4 per cent pay rise for 2022 and 2023 by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 train operating companies (TOCs). The proposal also promises there would be no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But a deal would be contingent on reforms including ticket office closures and an increase in drivers controlling the doors on trains (known as DOO).Both these policies are anathema to the union, and the RMT’s executive committee rejected...
The Independent

Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas as strikes delay deliveries

Thousands of Royal Mail workers gathered on Friday for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.The area outside parliament was lined with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally.CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect.“Postal workers want to get on with serving...
AFP

UK pubs feel Christmas pressure as inflation bites

Inside the Mad Hatter pub in central London's South Bank district, everything is ready: the big tree, the bright lights, the fun Christmas signage.  Back at the Mad Hatter, John Paul Caffery, the owner of a technology consulting company, noted this year's Christmas party "is definitely more expensive than last year".
BBC

Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays

The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
The Independent

Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month

As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row.Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone station, will stop running on the Midlands part of its network from 13 December – when the next 48-hour strike begins – until 8 January inclusive.For almost a month, no Chiltern services will run north of Banbury in Oxfordshire. The 24 stations affected include the important Birmingham stations of Snow Hill and...
BBC

Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak

The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
The Independent

Travellers warned of Christmas disruption amid more strikes

Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations and delays around Christmas as strikes cause disruption.Affected airports have voiced their disappointment at the industrial action due to be taken by Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff across eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.Some flights are likely to be cancelled, according to Manchester Airport, and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said if the strikes cannot be averted then “concrete and deliverable contingency measures” must be put in place.Border Force guards at airports in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over...
BBC

Gatwick Airport: Drivers urged not to fall foul of rogue parking firms

Gatwick Airport has issued a checklist to tackle rogue meet-and-greet parking companies ahead of the Christmas break. Some drivers who used unregulated firms have found their cars left in muddy fields, damaged or with added mileage. Between May and October, the airport saw a 164% increase in complaints from passengers...
