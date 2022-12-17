Read full article on original website
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. Prairie View A&M: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-7; New Mexico 11-0 The New Mexico Lobos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at The Pit. New Mexico is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive. The Lobos were...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
How Texans can prepare for this week's coming Arctic freeze
A guide for preparing your home ahead of the approaching Christmas cold snap.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Region braces for frigid Christmas week; cold shouldn’t be as severe as February 2021
The freezing weather expected to hit the Houston area later this week might conjure visions of burst water pipes, roads covered in ice and snow and homes left dark because of a lack of electricity – some of the conditions residents endured during February 2021, when a frigid winter storm led to widespread power outages and more than 100 deaths across Texas.
spacecityweather.com
A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week
Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Southern University soon to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research
Texas Southern University has been granted to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research. Every crime in Houston from now on will be primarily assessed by the TSU later the attained data will be shared with the HBCUs in the USA. A grant of $351,000 has been provided to TSU by the Walmart Foundation for creating the HBCU hub.
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
fox26houston.com
Greater Houston preparing for artic blast, residents having flashbacks of 2021 winter storm
HARRIS COUNTY - This Christmas won't be a white one, but it will be cold, as freezing temperatures head toward Houston. Many Houston residents are having flashbacks to 2 years ago when a similar freeze came and caused complete chaos. "I just remember sliding a lot on the main roads,...
These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022
This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
Arctic Update: Now predicting Houston's 3rd coldest Christmas with a small chance for snow
Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.
This bright white new build in Houston has the closet of our dreams for $12.5M
The River Oaks home is more than 12,000 square feet on a half-acre lot.
coveringkaty.com
Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
mocomotive.com
Arctic front to bring freezing temperatures to The Woodlands ahead of Christmas weekend
The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office will have staff available as needed during the freeze. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office) The National Weather Service has predicted a long duration freeze due to an arctic cold front ahead of the Christmas weekend for much of the Houston region.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Kim Ogg: Athletic trainer pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare trust for retired NFL players
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County athletic trainer has pleaded guilty to defrauding a healthcare trust designed to help retired NFL players. Two former Texans previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same case.
