Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
yoursportsedge.com
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52
Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season
The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hargrove’s 3 Keys Cards’ Comeback
Sophomore Mason Hargrove buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help Livingston Central pull out a 54-52 victory over Caldwell County on Monday at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Hargrove’s 3 tied the game, then Caldwell called a timeout with 0:00.9 seconds remaining. However, the Tigers did...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Take Care of LaRue County to Advance to KOB Championship Bracket Semis
The Lyon County Lyons are headed for the semifinals of the championship bracket of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The Lyons advanced to the semis by handling LaRue County in impressive fashion with an 84-65 win Sunday night at Fairdale High School. While LaRue County did...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Bows to Unbeaten Pilots in St. Mary Tourney
Fulton County remained unbeaten this season, improving to 7-0 by turning back Caldwell County 70-63 Saturday in the second annual St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. The Pilots took a 31-25 lead to halftime, then spent the second half holding off the Tigers. Caldwell was outscored only 39-38 in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Tiler Ware
Despite his high school athletic career coming to an end last year, Murray State University freshman Tiler Ware is still putting to use lessons and values learned as a Trigg County Wildcat as he embarks on the next phase of his life. Tiler suited up for both the Wildcat football...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Reach .500, Extend Trigg’s Skid to Three Games
After starting the season 6-0, Trigg County has now lost three games in five days. The latest came Saturday in Elkton as Todd County Central nearly led wire-to-wire in a 75-60 win over the Wildcats. Preston Rager hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the opening quarter...
yoursportsedge.com
St. Mary Doubles Up Falcons in Holiday Classic Opener
St. Mary opened play in its Christmas Holiday Classic by doubling up Fort Campbell 82-41 Saturday in Paducah. The Vikings broke open a close game with a 25-6 second quarter run to take a 42-20 lead into intermission. St. Mary’s balance was on display in the second frame as nine...
A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Overcome 3-Point Barrage to Win KOB Opener
Lyon County is known for its shooting acremen from the outside but had to hold off a 3-point shooting barrage from Harlan County to snag a 76-73 win in the first round of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament Saturday night in Louisville. The Lyons held the lead throughout the...
whvoradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Top Cloverport for Season Sweep
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Comments / 0