BOSTON - There is about a week before the big guy arrives and it's crunch time! A lot of people will be finishing up holiday shopping and wrapping this week, along with solidifying any travel plans. Before this recent storm was even finished, people were whispering and chirping about the next one later this week and wondering could Boston see it's first White Christmas in 13 years?It's wild to think, but the last White Christmas in Boston was back in 2009. There are some rules and I want you to keep that in mind as we did have a few...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO