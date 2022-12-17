Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas
On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition. Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Temple's York commits to Texas A&M
Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
Baylor Bears set to sign nation's No. 21 class
Gathering momentum from last year’s Big 12 championship, Baylor is set to sign the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class featuring 10 high school players ranked in the Tribune-Herald’s Top 100 in Texas. With the NCAA early signing period beginning Wednesday, the Bears had 21 high school commitments...
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
Bears overcome shooting issues for 58-48 win against Northwestern State
After allowing 110 points against Rice three days ago, Northwestern State looked like easy prey for Baylor. But Baylor’s shooting issues got in the way of any blowout aspirations. Shooting just 38.9 percent, the No. 12 Bears struggled to put away the Demons. Baylor finally strung together enough baskets...
George, Flagler lead Bears past Washington State, 65-59
DALLAS — As freshman Keyonte George is adapting to the college game, he’ll go through shooting droughts and make some rookie mistakes. But when he catches fire, watch out. George made two decisive passes to Flo Thamba for baskets and buried a 3-pointer during a key late stretch in the second half as the No. 12 Bears held off Washington State, 65-59, in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in a late Sunday night at the American Airlines Center.
