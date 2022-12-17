ORLANDO, FL- Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff have landed another transfer in the form of Arizona State longsnapper Gage King. As rated by another recruiting website King was the number two longsnapper available in the portal and will have two years of eligibility. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, rocking the number zero in his visit pictures. King was called a future NFL snapper by legendary kicker Jay Feely and spent the weekend being hosted by top NFL snapping prospect Alex Ward. King will be expected to step in and battle for the starting position to play alongside returning sophomores Colton Boomer and Mitch McCarthy.

