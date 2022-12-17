Read full article on original website
Related
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Anatomy of a Blown Call: How the NFL gifted the Raiders a game-tying touchdown
We’ll obviously be talking about the unfortunate lateral attempt from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones, and Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ game-winning recovery of said lateral, for years. It was one of the more bat-crazy endings to a game in NFL history.
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Report: No Mistaken Identity in Cardinals/Sean Kugler Case
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there is no mistaken identity in former Arizona Cardinals coach Sean Kugler's case.
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals' Matchup With Buccaneers
Cincinnati has won five-straight games
Watch: Titans' Derrick Henry levels own teammate on big play
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will stop at nothing to make big plays for his team, even if that involves running over his own teammate. And that’s exactly what Henry did during the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers when he took a short pass 37 yards, helping to setup Tennessee’s first score of the game.
Look: ESPN Reporter Is Getting Crushed For Interview Controversy
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a Week 15 to forget, both on and off the field. In the midst of a second half collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard muffed a snap on an attempted fake punt. His turnover resulted in three points for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who would go ...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals player has bizarre moment after Cincinnati’s win over Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon despite falling behind 17-3 in the first half. Cincinnati’s comeback started in the third quarter thanks to a botched fake punt by Tampa Bay. Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard, who joined the Bucs last season, didn’t...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Pokes Fun at Colts for Collapse in World Cup Tweet
A spellbinding World Cup final couldn’t quite erase Indianapolis’ Saturday meltdown.
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Was Arrested On Monday
Veteran defensive back J.C. Jackson, the 27-year-old cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested on Monday. Per multiple reports, Jackson was arrested and booked at Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections today. Jackson's arrest was made in connection to a "family issue." No ...
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game
The Bengals are red-hot at the right time coming down the stretch of this season.
NFL World Expects 1 Head Coach To Be Fired At End Of Season
After the Arizona Cardinals' 10th loss of the season on Sunday, fans are calling for the removal of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury became an NFL head coach when the Cardinals hired him in January of 2019 after spending six seasons (2013-18) as the head coach at Texas Tech. The Cardinals currently ...
NDSU OL prospect Cody Mauch goes viral for his amazing transformation
North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch is among the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, and few players have undergone a more impressive transformation during their college careers. Mauch entered college in 2017 as a 6-foot-4, 234-pound tight end. He had short red hair and a cleanly-shaven face....
NFL World Furious With ESPN Reporter This Week
One ESPN football reporter took some heat on social media throughout the week. ESPN NFL Draft insider Todd McShay reported that one Georgia Bulldogs prospect could fall in the 2023 NFL Draft due to "character concerns." Every year, "character concerns" are an interesting topic in the NFL Draft. Most of...
247Sports
Gage King Transfers To UCF
ORLANDO, FL- Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff have landed another transfer in the form of Arizona State longsnapper Gage King. As rated by another recruiting website King was the number two longsnapper available in the portal and will have two years of eligibility. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, rocking the number zero in his visit pictures. King was called a future NFL snapper by legendary kicker Jay Feely and spent the weekend being hosted by top NFL snapping prospect Alex Ward. King will be expected to step in and battle for the starting position to play alongside returning sophomores Colton Boomer and Mitch McCarthy.
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals Game With Nike Air Max Sneakers & Smiley Graphic Shirt
Joe Burrow stepped out in some fresh threads while arriving for his latest game. In a photo uploaded on the Cincinnati Bengals Twitter page, the 26-year-old football player makes his way off a bus and into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where he played against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Burrow was casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a black graphic shirt that featured a round neckline and was decorated with yellow smiley faces on the side of the sleeves. The Cincinnati Bengals...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture
In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Comments / 0