ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Expects 1 Head Coach To Be Fired At End Of Season

After the Arizona Cardinals' 10th loss of the season on Sunday, fans are calling for the removal of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury became an NFL head coach when the Cardinals hired him in January of 2019 after spending six seasons (2013-18) as the head coach at Texas Tech. The Cardinals currently ...
The Spun

NFL World Furious With ESPN Reporter This Week

One ESPN football reporter took some heat on social media throughout the week. ESPN NFL Draft insider Todd McShay reported that one Georgia Bulldogs prospect could fall in the 2023 NFL Draft due to "character concerns." Every year, "character concerns" are an interesting topic in the NFL Draft. Most of...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Gage King Transfers To UCF

ORLANDO, FL- Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff have landed another transfer in the form of Arizona State longsnapper Gage King. As rated by another recruiting website King was the number two longsnapper available in the portal and will have two years of eligibility. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, rocking the number zero in his visit pictures. King was called a future NFL snapper by legendary kicker Jay Feely and spent the weekend being hosted by top NFL snapping prospect Alex Ward. King will be expected to step in and battle for the starting position to play alongside returning sophomores Colton Boomer and Mitch McCarthy.
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals Game With Nike Air Max Sneakers & Smiley Graphic Shirt

Joe Burrow stepped out in some fresh threads while arriving for his latest game. In a photo uploaded on the Cincinnati Bengals Twitter page, the 26-year-old football player makes his way off a bus and into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where he played against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Burrow was casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a black graphic shirt that featured a round neckline and was decorated with yellow smiley faces on the side of the sleeves. The Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture

In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy