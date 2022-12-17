ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game

Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown

Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots. The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NESN

Jakobi Meyers Embraced By This Patriots Legend After Crushing Loss

LAS VEGAS — Julian Edelman had a front-row seat to one of the worst and most inexplicable losses in Patriots history. Edelman was in a field-level box behind the end zone that Chandler Jones ran into after picking off Jakobi Meyers’ ill-advised lateral on the final play of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. The longtime New England receiver posted a profanity-laden video moments after watching his former team suffer a last-second, 30-24 loss to the Raiders.
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman on what would bring him out of retirement

FOXBORO – What would it take to bring Julian Edelman out of retirement? A very specific set of circumstances.The former Patriots wide receiver called it a career in 2021, and has been the subject of comeback rumors several times since.On Saturday during an event with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman revealed that he has heard from three teams this season about the possibility of returning to the field. He didn't reveal the teams, but Edelman said there is only one franchise he would be interested in."The situation would have to be in New England, with a New England team that's a contender," Edelman said.So don't expect to see Edelman on the team any time soon. But you never know.
NESN

Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers

Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
NESN

What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?

Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

