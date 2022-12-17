ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City

One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP looks back and ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One year later: COVID-19 patient visits health care providers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The little things in life mean more to Justin Ditmore these days. “There was six different times I either coded, had to have an emergency procedure, or they called and told my girlfriend to prepare my kids that I wasn’t going to make it through the day,” former COVID-19 patient Justin Ditmore said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Do you know proper holiday etiquette?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year for holiday parties and get-togethers - so it’s important that we know proper etiquette. Natalie Faunce sat down with the Director of National League of Junior Cotillions for advice.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
DANVILLE, VA

