This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
WSLS
Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
WDBJ7.com
The Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents on Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City leaders reveal plans for Henrietta Lacks statue to honor her legacy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials revealed plans Monday for a statue to honor the legacy of Henrietta Lacks. The statue will go in Lacks Plaza between the municipal building and the court house. The city plans to have the statue completed by October 2023. Henrietta Lacks passed away...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
WDBJ7.com
Toy safety tips offered by Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the holiday season, some kids might be expecting some toys from Santa this year. Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator Jill Lucas Drakeford said the most important thing you want to keep in mind when giving a child a toy is that it’s age-appropriate.
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
WDBJ7.com
One year later: COVID-19 patient visits health care providers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The little things in life mean more to Justin Ditmore these days. “There was six different times I either coded, had to have an emergency procedure, or they called and told my girlfriend to prepare my kids that I wasn’t going to make it through the day,” former COVID-19 patient Justin Ditmore said.
WDBJ7.com
Do you know proper holiday etiquette?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year for holiday parties and get-togethers - so it’s important that we know proper etiquette. Natalie Faunce sat down with the Director of National League of Junior Cotillions for advice.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
WSLS
Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
WSET
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
