Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around North Platte. Wow is your first impression!!! LP Smartside siding exterior provides great curb appeal and the covered wrap-around porch with gazebo provides the finishing touch. This home is a balanced mixture of old fashioned charm and modern living design. Living room has a cozy electric fireplace and open staircase. Parlor, living room and den all have solid Hickory wood floors. Dining room has French doors to the kitchen. The spacious beautiful gourmet kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Livingstone solid surface counter tops, neat subway ceramic tile backsplash, Bay window with bench seat, walk-in pantry and island with prep sink. Stainless steel appliances are staying with the home. Upstairs has family room, laundry space, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has balcony and Master bathroom with heated ceramic tile flooring and walk-in ceramic tile shower. 3rd floor has 5th bedroom, 4th bathroom and 2nd family room. This home has been remodeled with newer wiring, plumbing and double hung windows. It is an all-electric home with a heat pump. Corner lot with underground sprinklers. Back yard has white vinyl privacy fence. 3 car garage with 8' garage doors.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO