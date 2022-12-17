Read full article on original website
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site
North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
Lincoln Co. Board approve road groom purchase
The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of three 13-foot road grooms from Swihart’s LLC at Monday’s regular meeting. The three pieces of equipment could reduce the time and money involved in taking care of the county’s roads, said Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz. He said the city of North Platte uses the road groom and indicated it provided a cost savings in time and fuel efficiency.
Prevent frozen pipes by leaving small water stream running, ML&W says
The North Platte Water Department is reminding residents to leave their water running to prevent their pipes from freezing during next week’s expected below-zero cold snap. Leaving faucets on with just an 1/8-inch-wide stream will prevent a home’s main water service from freezing, Municipal Light & Water said in a press release.
North Platte real estate agents take on a challenge in the (gingerbread) house market
A child of the 1970s, Tom Moore grew up wanting to be an architect as he was inspired by the dad in the TV show “The Brady Bunch.”. On Tuesday, along with a handful of his fellow agents from Great Plains Realty, he constructed a house from plans that he drew up — a structure that one could consume.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte swimmers posting program record, state-qualifying times so far
The North Platte prep swim team has already had some notable performances in the early portion of its season. Sophomore Tanner Schmid-Sutton set a boys program mark in the 100 backstroke during the Kearney Invite on Dec. 15, and has also recorded state meet-qualifying times in three additional events: the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School
The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
BMX lease option for dog park before North Platte City Council Tuesday
North Platte City Council members’ last 2022 meeting includes a request to approve a five-year lease option for a BMX bicycle motocross track north of the Dowhower Softball Complex. It’s part of an eight-item “consent agenda” for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W....
Mid-Plains to consider dropping fire science program
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider discontinuing tne college's fire science program at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the North Platte Community College North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive. In other action, the board will:. Consider bids for NPCC South Campus...
Historical homes you can own in the North Platte area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around North Platte. Wow is your first impression!!! LP Smartside siding exterior provides great curb appeal and the covered wrap-around porch with gazebo provides the finishing touch. This home is a balanced mixture of old fashioned charm and modern living design. Living room has a cozy electric fireplace and open staircase. Parlor, living room and den all have solid Hickory wood floors. Dining room has French doors to the kitchen. The spacious beautiful gourmet kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Livingstone solid surface counter tops, neat subway ceramic tile backsplash, Bay window with bench seat, walk-in pantry and island with prep sink. Stainless steel appliances are staying with the home. Upstairs has family room, laundry space, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has balcony and Master bathroom with heated ceramic tile flooring and walk-in ceramic tile shower. 3rd floor has 5th bedroom, 4th bathroom and 2nd family room. This home has been remodeled with newer wiring, plumbing and double hung windows. It is an all-electric home with a heat pump. Corner lot with underground sprinklers. Back yard has white vinyl privacy fence. 3 car garage with 8' garage doors.
North Platte man charged with murder makes short court appearance
A 22-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree murder made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court Monday, his first in more than three months. Logan J. Divine appeared by video as he remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. During the brief status hearing, his attorney, Martin Troshynski, focused on depositions, which he said are still being taken for the case.
South Loup boys, girls defeat Sandhills Valley in Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL — Trey Connell led all scorers with 14 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 64-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament. The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. Maxwell defeated Brady 63-49 on Monday. “I thought we played outstanding on...
Bulldogs speech team earns 20 medals at Cozad Invitational
The North Platte High School Speech team started off the 2022-23 season with a bang this past weekend. The Bulldogs sent 38 students to the Cozad Holiday Tournament where the team came away with four tournament champions and 20 medalists. Jenna Hood, Hunter Hothan and the oral interpretation of drama extemporaneous team captured titles in four disciplines.
