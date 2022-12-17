ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Punter scores 19 as Troy takes down SE Louisiana 77-71

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 19 points in Troy’s 77-71 victory against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Punter also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (8-4). Zay Williams added 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Aamer Muhammad recorded 13 points.

The Lions (5-7) were led by Nick Caldwell, who posted 19 points and 10 rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 16 points from Brody Rowbury. In addition, Christian Agnew finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

