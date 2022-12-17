ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong third frame propels Tri-Valley past Sheridan

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

DRESDEN — Tri-Valley and Sheridan have been known for some slugfests through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0zlY_0jmJut8U00

Saturday's contest did not follow that trend and became a one-sided affair in the second half.

The host Scotties used a 20-6 third quarter to take control and led by double figures for much of the second half in picking up a pivotal 55-45 victory in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division tilt.

Kylan Brock's 3 in the closing seconds of the first half sent Tri-Valley into the locker room with a 21-19 edge. The Scotties carried over that momentum by making 7 of 12 field goals in the third quarter.

Lexi Howe had seven points in that frame, while Mackenzie Harvey added five points, Maddie Garber hit a pair of buckets, and Brock made another key 3 to help Tri-Valley build a 41-25 cushion entering the fourth.

The Scotties (8-1, 6-0) led by as many as 20 in the final frame, while the Generals (7-1, 5-1) never got closer than nine.

Tri-Valley coach Kurt Kaufman credited the all-around team effort, as his squad stayed unbeaten in the MVL.

"Everyone on the team played their roles extremely well and stepped up when called upon," Kaufman said. "We didn't take any bad shots (in the third). We stayed patient, our shooters were ready, and we took good shots, while our defense did a good job contesting shots and getting turnovers."

It was an inconsistent effort for the Generals. Ava Heller and Jamisyn Stinson hit 3s around a Halle Warner hoop during an 8-0 run to open the second quarter, as Sheridan led 16-11.

PD Moore scored on the Scotties' ensuing possession, sparking a 7-0 surge that was capped by a Harvey 3 and saw Tri-Valley take a two-point edge into the half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDurw_0jmJut8U00

Sheridan failed to score on 10 of its first 11 possessions of the third, which included five turnovers. Howe and Garber had hoops during that 15-2 Tri-Valley run, which was finished off by back-to-back 3s from Brock and Howe to make it 36-21.

Garber and Harvey had hoops to end the third for the Scotties, while Howe had 12 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth.

Sheridan coach JD Walters lamented his team's lack of execution in the second half, while crediting Tri-Valley's tenacity in the loss.

"They were playing a 1-3-1 zone and we got into the gaps, but we didn't get the ball to the open player," Walters said. "Tri-Valley was focused on Jamisyn and trying to make other players beat them. We missed too many layups and free throws. We didn't do the little things needed to win a game like this."

Moore finished with 11 points, Harvey scored eight and Garber and Brock collected six points apiece for the winners, who 19 of 39 field goals and 5 of 11 behind the arc.

Nora Saffell had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals and Stinson chipped in 13 points for Sheridan, which was held to 14-of-43 shooting with 21 turnovers. Warner added four assists and Stinson and Heller passed out three assists apiece.

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Strong third frame propels Tri-Valley past Sheridan

